No-Name Dolphins Poised for Super Bowl Run, Just Like Unheralded '72 Squad

It's time to start calling the Miami Dolphins the No-Name Dolphins again. The last time the team earned that nickname, the Fins won their first Super Bowl and made history as the only franchise to go undefeated. Now, 46 years later, coach Adam Gase is poised to take another team with no superstars on an unlikely championship run.

Entering the season, every NFL pundit pegged the Dolphins as losers. After the Fins cut ties with Pro Bowl players Jarvis Landry, Ndamukong Suh, and Mike Pouncey in the offseason, ESPN ranked Miami dead last among the NFL's 32 teams. Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote predicted the Dolphins would produce another boring, middle-of-the-road performance and win seven to nine games.

Instead, the Dolphins have come together as a family with no egos to worry about. When you get guys to believe in the system and to fight for one another, you'll win a lot of games. Gase is doing just that.