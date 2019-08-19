Dana White Must Give Miami-Based Fighter Jorge Masvidal a Match Against Nate Diaz

Forget Tupac versus Biggie Smalls. Nate Diaz just reignited the West Coast/East Coast rivalry by calling out Miami-born fighter Jorge Masvidal. Now UFC president Dana White has no choice but to give the fans what they want — a good old-fashioned East-versus-West fistfight.

If the UFC knows what's good for it, the two will get it on in the octagon by the end of the year. Do it at the Staples Center in Los Angeles or the American Airlines Arena in Miami. Hell, do it in Dubai. Just make it happen, UFC.

After Diaz disposed of Anthony "Showtime" Pettis by unanimous decision Saturday night after a three-year-long layoff from the octagon, he made it clear who he'd like to square up with the next time he fights — Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal has been calling for a fight against Diaz for some time, so it appears Diaz is set to oblige his request. If White is smart, he'll let these two guys punch each other in the face. This fight has Fight of The Year written all over it.

Diaz remarked in a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan how he was impressed with Masvidal's last win — and how could he not be? Masvidal set a UFC record for the fastest knockout with a flying knee that ended Ben Askren in all of five seconds. But Diaz said that as much as he respected Masvidal, "he isn't no West Coast gangsta."

Well, that's factually correct. Masvidal was born in Miami and makes no bones about it — he's 305 till he dies. Masvidal first burst on the scene in YouTube videos featuring the sort of backyard brawlers seen in Dawg Fight, a documentary film directed by Billy Corben about the mixed martial arts scene in West Perrine, a suburban hard-knocks city in Southwest Miami-Dade. Since then, Masvidal has garnered a successful MMA career with a professional record of 34 wins and 13 losses.

Masvidal's highlight-reel-worthy flying knee in his last fight, though, has put him squarely on the radar of all MMA fans worldwide and seems to be about to earn him not only a title shot he's been hoping for but, more importantly, a huge payday.

If Diaz and Masvidal want to compare notes in the octagon to see who is more "gangsta," everyone will be a winner. The leadup to Diaz-Masvidal will be worth the price of admission and pay-per-view combined. Both fighters are known for having a quick tongue and not being afraid to talk trash. It wouldn't be hard to sell tickets for this fight, that's for sure.

East Coast versus West Coast. Masvidal versus Diaz. Make it happen, Dana White.