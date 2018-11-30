Udonis Haslem Deserves the Same Goodbye Dwyane Wade Is Receiving

Every Miami Heat game played this year is one less chance to witness the greatness of Dwyane Wade. As games disappear from the schedule like figures in Back to the Future photos, the reality still hasn't fully set in that Wade will soon no longer perform that glorious shot fake multiple times per week. Knowing this, Heat fans are taking every opportunity they have left — including tonight's 8 p.m. game against the favored New Orleans Pelicans — to appreciate Wade before he's gone.

And that's exactly how it should be. Wade is not only the greatest athlete Miami has ever seen, but one of the top NBA players of all time. Heat fans just need to make sure while they're saying goodbye to Wade, they don't forget about another three-time NBA champion who has given the Heat everything he's had over his decade-and-a-half career: Udonis Haslem. He'll be missed just as much as Wade.