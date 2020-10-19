 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Sports |

Dolphins Fans Lost Their Minds When Tua Tagovailoa Saw the Field in a Blowout of the Jets

Ryan Yousefi | October 19, 2020 | 9:00am
Christian Wilkins celebrates with Tua Tagovailoa after he made his NFL debut against the New York Jets.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty
It happened. It finally happened.

No, not the Miami Dolphins beating the New York Jets. That happens all the time. What had Dolphins fans unbuckling their pants on Sunday was the fact that Tua Tagovailoa finally took his first snaps under center since the Dolphins selected him in the first round of the draft.

Tua Time is here, folks. It's officially a thing that exists in a place other than Dolphins fans' minds. 

Sure, Tua seeing action came in garbage time of a 24-0 blowout win over a horrendous Jets team, but it was glorious nonetheless.

Many people are saying it was the greatest 2-for-2, 9-yard performance in the history of football.

Following his first action on a football field since a catastrophic hip injury he sustained in college while playing for Alabama, Tua was in his feelings. Cameras caught images of him coming back onto the field after the game to sit and take it all in. He seemed thankful to be back playing the game he loves, this time at the highest level.

As far as the game itself was concerned, it was a complete de-pantsing. Ex-Dolphins coach Adam Gase may soon be the ex-Jets coach following the embarrassment. His coaching career may have just come to an end in the same place it started. Life is crazy, y'all!

The Jets are now 0-6. Changes are inevitable. Their pain is hilarious. The only dilemma is while the sweet revenge of sending Gase back to update his LinkedIn profile feels great in the short term, having him stick around as long as possible as the Jets coach would have been nice. He's so bad, it's good.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins delivering an ass-kicking to the New York Jets will never get old and will always be right on time. Getting to see Tua at the tail end of the game was just an extremely delicious cherry on top.

The win for Miami means the Dolphins are suddenly a 3-3 football team that sits in sole possession of second place in the AFC East. That's right: After six games, the Dolphins are ahead of the New England Patriots in the standings — what a time to be alive.

The Dolphins have a bye week on the schedule next Sunday, but in a world where one positive COVID-19 test can throw the entire NFL into a frenzy, who truly knows? As of now, they're a 3-3 football team that has to feel good about their present and their future. That's not a bad place to be during your week off. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

