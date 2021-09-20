Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa Injured in Painful Loss to Buffalo Bills

🚨BREAKING🚨



Tua headed to the locker room after a big hit pic.twitter.com/Iuzqahi9up — MyBookie - Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) September 19, 2021

AJ Epenesa knocks out Tua with this HUGE hit#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/T3m8FYt2gM — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 19, 2021

WATCH: Brian Flores updates us on Tua Tagovailoa's injury status following #Dolphins loss to the #Bills @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/YKg4l2gVpP — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 19, 2021

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Keep New Times Free. Support Us

The #Bills defense against the #Dolphins this afternoon:

🦬 6 sacks

🦬 1 INT

🦬 1 forced fumble

🦬 Held MIA to 0-4 on 4th down

🦬 Shutout victory#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9UEATvRBFw — John Sparaco™ (@JohnSparaco) September 19, 2021







Everyone has a bad day at work. For the Miami Dolphins, that day was Sunday.Unfortunately, for them, Sundays just so happen to be the only day they're officially in the office. And not only did they look bad, but they looked as if they came to work straight-from-the-club bad.Luckily for them, they can't all be fired. Because, if that was possible, it'd be warranted.Everything that could go wrong did go wrong in the Dolphins' embarrassing 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills: penalties, dropped passes, fumbles, bad playcalling, and, worst of all, injuries. Specifically a rib injury to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that knocked him out of the game in the first quarter.According to head coach Brian Flores, Tagovailoa is not guaranteed to be back next week, or anytime soon for that matter. He's recovering with pretty serious-sounding injuries because the Dolphins can't seem to draft any good offensive linemen to keep their starting quarterback on the field and off the cart.Tagovailoa never did return to the field, but it was probably for the best, as things only got worse for the Dolphins, and he had suffered enough physically.But considering how awful the Dolphins' offensive line played, in a twisted way, Tagovailoa's injuries might be the least-bad thing to come out of the day: Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett spent the rest of the game running for his life, protecting his ribs from a similar fate.Two weeks of the 2021 regular season have come and gone, and it seems the Miami Dolphins are the same ol' Miami Dolphins. One week they look promising, the next week they're back to embarrassing themselves.At this point, shame on you if you expected different. Being a Dolphins fan brings nothing but depression and angst.Tune in next week to see which Miami Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders. After what we saw on Sunday, we do not remain optimistic about Jacoby Brissett's ribs.