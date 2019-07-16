Former Trump Aide Admits to Buying Hand Job at Miami Massage Parlor

Former Donald Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller's reputation was already in shambles before today. Miller was the communications director for Trump's 2016 campaign and was in line to become White House press secretary but ultimately resigned after he admitted to having an affair with a Miami-based Trump staffer, A.J. Delgado, and fathering a lovechild with her.

Now, as part of an ongoing court case related to the affair, Miller admitted in a deposition he also paid for hand jobs at, in his words, "Asian-themed" massage parlors in New York City, D.C., and Miami. He did not say when exactly he visited a massage parlor in Miami, and he claimed he did not remember the name of the place.

The revelation comes as part of a lawsuit Miller himself filed. Last year, he sued the left-leaning news website Splinter after journalist Katherine Krueger reported on Miami federal court filings that alleged Miller had given a woman an "abortion pill" after first meeting her in Orlando in 2012. Miller sued Splinter's parent company, Gizmodo Media Group, claiming the allegations in the court filings are false and libelous. Miller also sued Krueger's boyfriend, leftist podcast host Will Menaker, after Menaker tweeted that Miller was a "rat-faced baby-killer" and "Trump PR homunculus" who was suing his girlfriend. (A court threw out Miller's claims against Menaker in April, but Miller's case against Splinter remains open.) Miller has hired lawyer Shane Vogt, who infamously represented wrestler Hulk Hogan in an invasion-of-privacy case that ultimately killed the website Gawker in 2016.

A reporter for the website Mediaite first obtained a transcript of the deposition this afternoon. The transcript states the following:

MILLER: On several occasions, I've gone to a massage parlor. GIZMODO LAWYER KATHERINE BOLGER: What massage parlor is that? MILLER: It — I don't know the names. Some Asian-themed — I've gone in New York and Washington. BOLGER: How many times have you been to massage parlors? MILLER: Probably somewhere between five or six. BOLGER: And you — you said you've gone in New York and Washington? MILLER: Correct. BOLGER: Anyone — anywhere in Florida? MILLER: I went to one in Miami.

Buying sex remains a crime in Florida. From a moral standpoint, there's nothing necessarily wrong with paying for sex if both parties consent to the exchange. But Miller has run political campaigns for numerous candidates who have been hostile to sex workers and regarding contraception and women's rights. In addition to helping Trump, Miller worked on former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani's 2007 presidential campaign. Throughout his career, Giuliani has treated sex workers with disdain: In the '90s, his administration routinely raided adult-entertainment venues and regularly arrested sex workers. In 2018, Giuliani called sex work a "slimy business" and something not deserving of "respect."



Miller also did communications work for two other Republicans who were forced to resign in the wake of sexual-misconduct allegations. In 2004, Miller worked for Senate candidate Jack Ryan, who was at the time running against then-candidate Barack Obama in Illinois. But Ryan later dropped out of the race after transcripts leaked that Ryan's ex-wife, actress Jeri Ryan, stated in child custody documents that she felt "pressured" to perform public sex acts with him in various nightclubs.

In 2005, Miller worked for Republican South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who later infamously lied about his whereabouts as governor, claiming he'd been "hiking the Appalachian Trail," but in reality had been having an extramarital affair with a woman in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sanford later revealed he had used public funds to pay for some of his trips to meet his mistress. He later repaid that money to the State of South Carolina.

And Miller notoriously helped elect Trump, an accused rapist who has admitted to groping women and who maintained a bizarre decades-long friendship with the wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Despite Trump's own sexual misdeeds, his administration has made life harder for sex workers across the nation: In 2018, he signed the so-called SESTA/FOSTA bill into law — designed to curb "sex trafficking" that actual sex workers say makes their lives harder and more dangerous. The Trump administration has also attempted to strip away women's access to birth control under the Affordable Care Act.

Last month, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. launched a Twitter tirade after Teen Vogue published a column calling for the worldwide decriminalization of sex work. Trump Jr. — whom Miller helped catapult into the spotlight — responded by calling the magazine "deranged" and a bunch of "sickos."

This is how deranged the left is. Imagine trying to normalize this to a teen and even preteen audience!?!



Maybe start with STEM before jumping to prostitution as a career choice for our young women.



Nothing is sacred to these sickos and they’re influencing our youth. https://t.co/b2HEUBqVMr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2019

In a written statement to Mediaite today, Miller declined to comment on the lawsuit but apologized for his conduct over the years.

"I am not commenting on the lawsuit," he told reporter Caleb Ecarma. "I know I am an imperfect person and have made a number of mistakes in my life. I love my family and have spent much of the past two years asking for forgiveness and working to prove my commitment to them and to become a better person for them. I’m extremely grateful we've been able to keep our family together. Others I've disappointed with my actions will see a pathway toward forgiveness and some may not, but that doesn’t mean I'll stop trying."