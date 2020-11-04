 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
4
| Weather |

Not Now, Eta

Jessica Lipscomb | November 4, 2020 | 11:05am
Graphic design is my passion.
Graphic design is my passion.
Illustration by Jessica Lipscomb
AA

Remember back in 2016 when the New Yorker called "O-o-h Child" the "best song for soothing your election anxiety"? Well, it's time to fire up the Five Stairsteps again!

All those stores in Miami that boarded up their windows in preparation for post-Election Day riots may as well keep their plywood up: This morning, the National Weather Service is forecasting that a system called Eta is expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm later this week as it approaches South Florida.

Amid an unprecedented pandemic, an uncertain presidential-election outcome, and a biblical-level flood that shut down the national treasure known as the Mai-Kai, 2020 might deliver yet another disaster. Eta made landfall in Nicaragua yesterday as a Category 4 hurricane, and it's projected to move over Honduras tomorrow. Weather experts say the storm will lead to "catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America."

Related Stories

Eta's possible effect on South Florida is less certain at this point. The system is projected to pass over us late Sunday or early Monday as a tropical storm.

"It's too early for specific details, but the chance for heavy rains and gusty winds for portions of our area has increased," the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted this morning.

Miami-Dade County's Office of Emergency Management says it is closely monitoring the storm.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

If you're wondering what kind of name Eta is, it's Greek. This year's Atlantic hurricane season was so active that we already ran through all of the "regular" named storms and began a new list using the Greek alphabet. So far, we've already used up Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, and Zeta, bringing us to Eta. 

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.