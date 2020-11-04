Not Now, Eta

Remember back in 2016 when the New Yorker called "O-o-h Child" the "best song for soothing your election anxiety"? Well, it's time to fire up the Five Stairsteps again!

All those stores in Miami that boarded up their windows in preparation for post-Election Day riots may as well keep their plywood up: This morning, the National Weather Service is forecasting that a system called Eta is expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm later this week as it approaches South Florida.

Amid an unprecedented pandemic, an uncertain presidential-election outcome, and a biblical-level flood that shut down the national treasure known as the Mai-Kai, 2020 might deliver yet another disaster. Eta made landfall in Nicaragua yesterday as a Category 4 hurricane, and it's projected to move over Honduras tomorrow. Weather experts say the storm will lead to "catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America."

Eta's possible effect on South Florida is less certain at this point. The system is projected to pass over us late Sunday or early Monday as a tropical storm.

"It's too early for specific details, but the chance for heavy rains and gusty winds for portions of our area has increased," the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted this morning.

Nov 4 @ 7am – #Eta is forecast to approach southern Florida late this weekend. Wind impacts are possible, with flooding as a particular concern given already saturated soil across portions of the area. Keep up with forecast changes... #Flwx pic.twitter.com/nLRobsZBi5 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 4, 2020

Wed PM Threat Cone shows little change to forecast track or intensity except Eta speed a little slower near Florida. Intensity forecast still for tropical storm. Again, we will be waiting/watching for storm's redevelopment once over water Friday. No models show strong hurricane. pic.twitter.com/Lmgw0TkBOu — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) November 4, 2020

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE



Firefighters in #Honduras performed this water rescue during #HurricaneEta as it swept through Central America.



We're tracking this storm every step of the way, and keeping you up to date including any possible U.S. impacts. #Florida #Eta #Tropics pic.twitter.com/YvVZWmEyUo — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 4, 2020

Miami-Dade County's Office of Emergency Management says it is closely monitoring the storm.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

If you're wondering what kind of name Eta is, it's Greek. This year's Atlantic hurricane season was so active that we already ran through all of the "regular" named storms and began a new list using the Greek alphabet. So far, we've already used up Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, and Zeta, bringing us to Eta.