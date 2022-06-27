Top Five Reasons to Support the Miami Marlins This Summer

Late June to mid-July, then, is the Miami Marlins' time to shine. This is when Miami sports fans ought to give their undivided attention to baseball, despite the fact that the Marlins aren't within hailing distance of first place in the NL East.
Why should you care about a fourth-place club that has no chance of making the playoffs in 2022? Glad you asked!
Affordable Family FunIt's no secret that the Marlins have gone above and beyond over the years to attract as many fans as possible, and this year is no different. The team that is consistently listed near the top of the best bang-for-your-buck MLB ticket experiences is back at it again this summer in hopes fans will come out and bring the kids.
This summer, the Marlins are offering the following ongoing weekly specials:
Mondays: $1 kids night for kids under 14 when registered for Sedano's Club 305
Tuesdays: $25 gets you a game ticket, two tacos, and a beer
Wednesdays: 4 for $44. Includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four beverages, and two popcorns.
Thursdays: Fans 21 and older get happy-hour specials at the Bud Bar, including $3 beers.
Fridays: Ticket+ promotion that saves fans money on the ticket and concession offerings.
Best Pitcher in BaseballYou may just think this is a homer take and something a Marlins fan would tell you, but the Miami Marlins have the best pitcher in all of baseball on their roster. As of this past weekend, Sandy Alcántara sported a 7-3 record with a 1.95 ERA and .95 WHIP. He's struck out 94 batters in 106.1 innings.
Seriously. It's ridiculous. If Alcántara played in New York, he would be talked about on ESPN every hour.
Alcántara is an absolute beast and deserves a packed home crowd whenever he toes the pitching rubber.
Shohei OhtaniWe know you're here for the Marlins, but let's not pretend the Los Angeles Angels and generational pitcher-slugger Shohei Ohtani coming to town isn't something you want to mark on your calendar as a must-see event. Ohtani is doing things MLB has never seen before. And you can see it in person next week.
On Tuesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 6, Ohtani and the Angels visit LoanDepot Park. If you only go to one game this season, make it one of these two. You may never get another chance to see Ohtani pitch and hit in person.
Jazz ChisholmLet's not waste time pretending we need to say anything besides the name Jazz Chisholm, Jr. You don't need to hear about the stats that have the Marlins' young star on the verge of cementing an appearance in the 2022 All-Star Game. You don't need us to tell you how exciting he is. You already know.
Jazz Chisholm is an energy drink for your eyes. Go see him in person. This isn't hard. The series you're watching on a random Wednesday night will be available to stream when you get home. Witness the budding of a future superstar right here in Little Havana.
Support Local BaseballThe bottom line: If you want to see the Miami Marlins keep their talented young players, you need to get out and support the team as much as possible. It's trendy to diss the Marlins for trading its biggest stars, but the fact of the matter is the team needs your help to justify paying players hundreds of millions of dollars.
If you can't or don't want to support the team all season long, summer is a great time to chip in and support the Marlins, for a few weeks at least. You might discover that you enjoy the experience much more than you thought you would. And the players you watch just might be there when you come back next time.