Three People Shot to Death While Driving in Miami-Dade So Far This Year

In the first 77 days of 2022, three people have been ambushed with gunfire while driving in Miami-Dade County: rapper Wavy Navy Pooh in Kendall on January 14, Brianna Sutherland on I-95 exit ramp near Miami Shores on February 14, and, most recently, rapper Baby Cino on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah on Wednesday afternoon.
Though Florida ranks number one among the 50 states for road-rage incidents involving a firearm and local incidents captured on video in the past year have gone viral, none of the three fatal cases is thought to be the result of escalated annoyance or anger at being honked at, tailgated, or the like, but rather three coordinated attacks.
According to the Miami Herald, multiple law enforcement agencies believe the three incidents are connected to local street gangs and cops are searching for potential links.
Here they are in more detail.
January 14: Shandler "Wavy Navy Pooh" BeaubienOn the evening of Friday, January 14, Shandler Beaubien, a 28-year-old rapper who performs under the name Wavy Navy Pooh, was driving a Toyota Camry with a woman, his five-year-old child, and his year-old infant near the intersection of SW 127th Avenue and 152nd Street in Kendall. A gray, four-door Lexus pulled up next to the Toyota. At least 15 shots were fired at the rapper before the Camry sped away.
Beaubien was declared dead at the scene. None of his passengers were harmed.
More than two months after the fatal drive-by, police have not identified the shooter.
February 14: Brianna Sutherland
At approximately 2:07 a.m. on Monday, February 14, 26-year-old Briana Sutherland was driving a blue BMW on I-95 north when, witnesses say, another vehicle fired shots into her vehicle. Sutherland crashed into a wall near the NW 103rd Street exit ramp in Miami Shores and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where she was placed on life support.
Sutherland, who worked at a Kids Foot Locker and is the daughter of a Miami police sergeant, died a week later. She is not believed to have been the intended target.
Photos from the scene showed Sutherland's vehicle riddled with bullets and the driver's side window blown out.
Miami-Dade Police are still seeking information related to the case, and Crimestoppers Miami announced a $15,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest.
March 16: Timothy "Bay Cino" StarksTimothy Starks, a 20-year-old rapper known as Baby Cino, was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Wednesday morning after being pulled over by Miami-Dade Police for having an obstructed tag. According to the Miami Herald, investigators found a fully loaded Glock .32 in the vehicle.
Starks posted bond for the gun charge and a friend picked him up from jail that afternoon in a red Nissan. They were driving on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah when they were ambushed by a gunman in another vehicle who, the Herald reports, fired at least 40 times.
Starks, who the Herald reports was associated with the Little Haiti "Boss Life" gang, died in the attack. His friend, Dante’ Collins Banks, was injured.
It's unclear whether Starks was followed from jail, or how the perpetrators knew when he was being released.