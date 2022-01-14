Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Killed in Kendall Drive-By Shooting With His Kids in His Car

According to CBS Miami, the 28-year-old Liberty City native, born Shandler Beaubien, was driving a Toyota Camry toward the intersection of SW 127th Avenue and 152nd Street when shots were fired. A gray, four-door Lexus pulled up next to the rapper’s vehicle on the driver’s side, opened fire, then fled the scene.
The Camry came to a stop near the entrance of the Deerwood community near Zoo Miami. According to WSVN, police said at least 15 bullets were fired. Beaubien was declared dead at the scene. His children — a 5-year-old and a year-old infant — and a woman who was also a passenger in the Camry were not harmed.
Wavy Navy Pooh was a newcomer to the music industry but had been well-known for some time on Miami’s rap scene. In 2020 he signed to Quality Control Music and released his debut album, Murder Is a Major Issue. His career gained further traction as he connected with heavy hitters including Gucci Mane. In 2021, he released his most recent project, Endangered, which included “Money on My Head,” featuring Moneybagg Yo.
Wavy Navy Pooh’s manager, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, confirmed the rapper's passing in an Instagram post earlier this evening but did not mention the shooting. Soon afterward, Quality Control Music released its own statement.
"It is with great sadness we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist, Wavy Navy Pooh," the statement read. “Wavy put his heart and soul into his music. He believed in giving back to his community as well as sharing his hardships through his music. Wavy, your Quality Control family loves you and will forever miss you. Your Life was a blessing and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."
In the hours following his death, tributes to the rapper poured in from other artists, including Zoey Dollaz and Robb Banks.
Police are still looking for the shooter and the gray Lexus.