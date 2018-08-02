Fort Lauderdale Tourism Bureau Paid More Than $300,000 for The Bachelor to Film in Town

In an episode promoted as "drama-packed," the Most Hated Bachelor of All Time took his 13 girlfriends to Broward County. Racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his brood rode bicycles on the Hollywood Broadwalk, took an airboat ride in the Everglades, sailed aboard a yacht, visited the Bonnet House, and, randomly, went bowling. The glitzy, oceanfront W Fort Lauderdale played host.

The trip didn't come cheap — for the region's tourism bureau. A contract between the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau and show producer NZK Productions Inc. reveals the county agency paid $313,000 for the episode of The Bachelor. Of that, $65,000 was spent putting up the cast and crew in accommodations and $248,000 on other expenses, such as airfare, equipment shipping, and rentals.

In return, the bureau received a mention in the credits, a link on the "As Featured On" section of ABC's website, permission to release one production-approved press release, copies of B-roll footage, permission to promote the series on social media, and the privilege of selling a Bachelor-inspired package for 90 days.