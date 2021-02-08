Tom Brady's Super Bowl Victory Was a Win for Funky Buddha and Jimmy Butler, Too

Sunday was all about Tom Brady cementing himself as the NFL's Michael Jordan.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

On Sunday, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski — better known to Miami Dolphins fans as the bane of their existence since forever — won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. That's the bad news.

The good news is, for once, the New England Patriots and their spoiled fans weren't happy about it. Pettiness for the win! Everyone laugh together at the 7-9 Patriots and their no Super Bowl! Welcome to the club — we've been expecting you!

???? Hello darkness my old friend... ???? pic.twitter.com/fX3jBhuiZw — Angel Resto (@angelresto28) February 8, 2021

New England right now ???? pic.twitter.com/woxWIzASNd — SportsNation (@SportsNation) February 8, 2021

Outside of the mild satisfaction it brought Dolphins fans knowing that Patriots fans were feeling a certain way, the game was an otherwise all-time snoozefest. There weren't many flashy plays on either team, nor a big moment anyone will remember in three years, much less two decades from now.

Sunday was all about Tom Brady cementing himself as the NFL's Michael Jordan. That's just what it is, so get used to it. We all live in this space now.

2001 ?? 2021



20 years and 7 #SuperBowl wins later ???? pic.twitter.com/0arU16L0hz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

The Tampa Bay Bucs' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl in Super Bowl LV means that Brady took home his seventh Super Bowl. Gronkowski, a season after coming out of retirement with the Patriots to team up with his old buddy, won his fourth.

The pair had their way with the Chiefs' defense all game long, especially early when Gronkowski scored the first two touchdowns of the game. Dolphins fans have seen these plays in their nightmares for years but seeing the Brady-Gronk connection thrive in Buccaneers uniforms on the NFL's biggest stage felt like watching some unexpected twist at the end of a horror film.

So Brady and Gronk did that again. Let's get on to more pressing matters of superior importance: the infamous Super Bowl commercials.

A pair of South Florida subjects made an appearance in South Bowl ads. Jimmy Butler made a quick cameo in the biggest Michelob Ultra ad of the night. He had some greatness accompanying him, too.

One of the more shocking things to see, other than Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looking like crap, was a local business running a Super Bowl ad. Funky Buddha — a local brewery that started in a strip mall in Boca and grew into the powerhouse in Oakland Park — made an appearance in the second half with a hilariously trippy ad.

Helluva come-up for one of South Florida's little guys turned industry ass-kicker.

So, that's that. Another NFL season is in the books. Tom Brady is all of our biological fathers. The Miami Dolphins have a lot of offseason questions to answer and problems to solve. At least this time, the New England Patriots do, too.