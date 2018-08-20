South Miami Teacher Sent Eggplant Emoji to Student, Offered Extra Credit for Sex

During his career at South Miami Senior High School, Armando Alejo got rave reviews from students for being a laid-back guy who taught difficult concepts in a way that was easy to understand.

That might explain why Alejo was so transparent during a text-message conversation with a male student in 2016. According to an investigation by the Florida Department of Education, the science teacher made a blatant offer to improve the 17-year-old's grade in exchange for sexual favors.

"I'll give you the B you give me the D," Alejo texted the teen, according to a disciplinary report, before tacking on a series of sexually suggestive emojis including an eggplant and a peach.