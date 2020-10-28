From Porn to Politics, Juan Melecio Mounts a Longshot Campaign in Wilton Manors

Juan Melecio is a gay porn star campaigning on the idea that one of the nation's gayest cities is, well, "too gay."

The candidate raises a wine glass to his lips and looks into the camera.

He extends a finger for each passing second of his sip: one... two... three... four... five, followed by an emphatic "Ahhhhhhhhh!"

It's late July, and Juan Melecio, a 42-year-old former salon owner who lives in Wilton Manors with his husband, is addressing Instagram followers on his campaign page, swirling ruby-red sangria in his glass as he speaks. His demeanor in these candid, unedited segments tends to fall somewhere between indignant and frustrated, or jovial and excitable. Today, he's indignant and frustrated.

"I'm running for commissioner, not for president and not to be the fucking pope, OK?" Melecio tells viewers. The semi-regular video updates by his longshot campaign more often than not devolve into dressing down "angry queens" and "haters" he disagrees with in social media comments.

In a few days, voters in Wilton Manors — the city with the second-highest percentage of same-sex couples in the U.S. — will decide whether Melecio fills one of two open city commission seats.

Melecio doesn't care that voters may think drinking on camera (or during virtual candidate forums) is unbecoming of a prospective city commissioner, or that they may take issue with his short fuse and his reluctance to atone for racist remarks he allegedly made in the past.

And he certainly doesn't care whether any of his would-be constituents count themselves among his 25,000 subscribers on PornHub, where his videos have amassed more than 44 million views. Today, under the name Antonio Biaggi, he consistently ranks among the top 25 most-watched gay performers on the adult content aggregation site.

"I don't know why people would feel uncomfortable if I'm dressed up at a podium, doing laws and regulations," Melecio says. "I'm not having sex up there, for god sake. Like, I'm not having sex all day long."

His candidacy itself is something of a walking contradiction: a gay porn star campaigning on the idea that one of the nation's gayest cities is, well, "too gay."

Though he's a self-described liberal and regularly lambasts the current administration on his social media, there exists an almost Trumpian essence to Melecio's public persona.

Bombastic, unapologetic, and regularly touting his status as a political outsider, Melecio sees himself as the fix for a local governing body hobbled by bureaucracy and an old-guard mentality.

"They all look professional with the suits. They have a better vocabulary than mine. But it's the same shit as always," he says of the other candidates. "And people are tired of that."

On a particularly hot October afternoon at his home just outside of downtown Wilton Manors, Melecio is seated on a cushioned wicker bench in the backyard, beads of sweat beginning to show through his polo shirt.

Maybe he'd be more comfortable, a reporter suggests, if he moved out of the sunlight.

"I can take the heat," he says, the sun beating down on his face.

It's about a month out from the election — the home stretch, the final blitz — and Melecio says his campaign has all but concluded, except for maybe dishing out some more yard signs. But he's definitely done accepting campaign contributions, he says. People aren't exactly throwing money at his campaign to begin with, but at this point, he's tired of having to write up the treasury reports candidates are expected to file with the clerk's office.

"I really don't want to deal with accounting," Melecio bemoans. "Whatever you haven't done at this point, there's nothing else you can do.... People have made up their minds. They know who they're going to vote for."

By now, he hopes his message to voters is clear — and if not, that's on them.

"If you're tired of the fucking liars, you vote for me," he says, throwing his head back, breaking into a fit of wild laughter.

Melecio has called South Florida home for the past decade. After spending most of his 20s in his native Puerto Rico working in marketing for cruise lines, in 2008 he set out for San Francisco, where he ran a boutique. But it wasn't long before Melecio began to crave an escape from the monotony of his work routine.

Bearing in mind his conservative Catholic upbringing, pivoting to a career in porn was the farthest he could think to venture outside his comfort zone, which at once terrified and electrified him. With no experience to speak of, Melecio first approached a studio in 2008 and was turned down. That same studio, however, referred him to another, Raging Stallion, where he signed a contract that he says earned him $2,800 per scene, with an obligation to shoot at least 12 scenes a year.

"It was very uncomfortable for me just to be in front of a camera for the first time," he remarked during a candidate forum in July with Wilton Community News. "It was a, you know — it was a process of getting used to it."

"But," he told the moderator, "this changed my life."