 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Politics |

Parkland Dad Andrew Pollack Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene

Joshua Ceballos | February 2, 2021 | 8:00am
Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack, tweeted his support for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Parkland conspiracy theorist.
Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack, tweeted his support for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Parkland conspiracy theorist.
Photos by Ian Witlen/C-SPAN
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia drew national ire last month after reporters learned that she'd liked and commented on Facebook posts denying the reality of school shootings. But one parent of a Parkland shooting victim has come to her defense.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow died in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, tweeted in support of the recently elected Republican after House Democrats signaled they would introduce a resolution to expel Greene from the House.

"I stand with Marjorie!" he wrote on Twitter last week.

Related Stories

In the tweet, Pollack, an avowed conservative, claimed Democrats want to oust Greene because of her support for former president Donald Trump.

But the push to remove Greene came after the nonprofit newsroom Media Matters reported that the freshman House member had agreed with a Facebook comment in 2018 saying the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas was a "false flag." In another post, Greene suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wanted more school shootings, in order to push a gun-control agenda. She also called Stoneman Douglas survivor and gun-reform advocate David Hogg "#littleHitler." (Facebook later removed the posts for violating its policies.)

Reached by New Times, Pollack declined to comment about his support of Greene.

"Fuck that. Your newspaper is a piece of shit. I'd prefer not to talk to you," Pollack said. (New Times previously profiled Pollack in a 2018 story by reporter Tarpley Hitt.)

In recent days, Greene has walked back some of her comments. She reportedly told one Parkland mother in a private conversation that she didn't believe the Stoneman Douglas shooting was fake, and in an interview yesterday with the far-right One America News Network, the congresswoman said school shootings "are not fake."

Pollack, a public supporter of Trump, took a different path from other members of the Parkland community who were affected by the 2018 shooting. While the students of March For Our Lives advocated for improved gun-safety laws, Pollack pushed to arm school personnel to combat active shooters.

Pollack came up with the idea for the Aaron Feis Guardian Program, named for the football coach who died while trying to protect students at Parkland, as a way to arm and train school employees through a virtual-reality simulation program. He has also supported efforts for strict security measures in public schools, including adding armed guards.

While Pollack has thrown in his lot with Greene, other Parkland parents are calling for her removal.

Yesterday, Parkland dad Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime died in the shooting, held a press conference with Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Jahana Hayes, and Ted Deutch to call for Greene's resignation or removal from her congressional committee assignments, including her seat on the House Committee on Education and Labor. 

Last week, Guttenberg shared a video of Greene harassing David Hogg in Washington, D.C., in 2018. Greene accused Hogg of being bankrolled by liberal philanthropist George Soros, an allegation Hogg denies.

On Twitter, Guttenberg has railed against Greene for her conspiracy theories about Parkland and other shootings.

"I feel anger and devastation. She is a depraved human being," he tells New Times. "I visit my 14-year-old daughter in a cemetery. We're coming up on three years, and she's gonna let that lie live?"

Guttenbeg believes the Republican Party bears some responsibility for not pushing back.

"It's intentional, not crazy, and the Republican Party is choosing not to do anything about it," he says.

Parkland survivors and brothers Adam and Josh Buchwald say Greene's comments were disrespectful and difficult to hear only weeks away from the third anniversary of the February 14 shooting.

"We saw it firsthand — you couldn't get any closer to the real thing. To call us crisis actors...it's upsetting," says Josh, who was in the freshman building, where the shooter opened fire. He says he went through therapy for several weeks afterward.

While the brothers did not see Pollack's tweet in support of Greene, they say he's entitled to his opinion. Still, they were in disbelief that a parent of someone from Parkland could support someone who has promoted conspiracy theories on school shootings.

"With this incident, for parents to support her, I think it's insane. Especially if their kids were there, I don't know how they could support her," Adam says.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Joshua Ceballos is staff writer for Miami New Times. He is a Florida International University alum and a born-and-bred Miami boy.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.