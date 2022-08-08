Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

NFL Gives Dolphins Fans a Well-Deserved Respite From Stephen Ross

August 8, 2022 8:00AM

Oh, to be a fly on the sideline: Miami Dolphins owner/scandal magnet Stephen Ross (right) with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio
Oh, to be a fly on the sideline: Miami Dolphins owner/scandal magnet Stephen Ross (right) with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio Photo by Michael Reaves via Getty Images
Last week, the NFL fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross $1.5 million following an investigation that turned up separate incidences of tampering that involved hall-of-fame-bound former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Dolphins also will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft thanks to evidence that was uncovered demonstrating that Ross continually attempted to lure Brady and Payton to the Dolphins, against NFL rules.

That's the bad news. Mostly, the loss of draft picks. Nobody cares about the fine, including Ross.

The good news is the NFL also suspended the Dolphins owner until October 17, banning him from the team's facility through the first six games of the year.

No practices. No games. No nothing. Ross will be lucky if the NFL allows him to purchase tickets before week 6.

Ross being uninvolved with the team — even if that just means he's no longer walking the sidelines in a suit and aviators — is fantastic news. It may even be worth the picks, to be honest.

It seems like every time information involving the Dolphins owner come to light, it turns out to be a heaping pile of manure, one that he makes sure to step in and track all around the facility.
Somehow, Ross has managed to be both an absentee and meddlesome owner. While his team is based in Miami, Ross rarely is caught in town for anything mundane. He spends most of his time in New York, swooping in to peacock on the sidelines on game day, usually flanked by a celebrity and his yes men.

Amazingly, Ross's lack of in-person involvement doesn't stop him from causing drama that not only rocks the Dolphins locker room but the entire league, and on a biannual basis. All he requires to accomplish this are private jets and an iPhone.

What's most perplexing is that Ross still hasn't learned his lesson. Whether it's starting a coach hunt before bothering to fire his current coach, or, as in the case of Sean Payton, courting a still-employed coach, Ross very much plays by the rules of a man that believes being wealthy makes rules optional.

It would be one thing if Ross broke rules and had something to show for it like the Miami Heat did when they were penalized for tampering. Instead, he's always left paying the bill for a meal he didn't get to eat. 

One might hope that being unable to interact with the multibillion-dollar team he owns for the first six weeks of the season will give Ross sufficient time to reconsider the degree to which he's involved with the team.

Sadly, anyone who's been paying attention since he bought the Dolphins in 2008 already knows that whatever the next scandal is, it'll likely be bigger than the ones that came before it.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
No Jacket Required

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation