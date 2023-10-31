 New Times to Host First Members-Only Event | Miami New Times
New Times to Host First Members-Only Event

Support Miami journalism, meet our editors and reporters, and ring in Miami Art Week 2023 in style.
October 31, 2023
Please join us — and join us!
New Times photo-illustration/source image by agcuesta via iStock
Nearly three years ago, New Times inaugurated our membership program, inviting readers to make one-time gifts or regular monthly contributions to support our journalism and peruse our website without the intrusion of ads. Since then, we've seen our supporter count steadily rise, and we're extremely grateful for the response.

On Thursday, November 30, we'll celebrate our benefactors with a happy-hour event to meet and mingle with our editorial staff from 5 to 7 p.m. at a soon-to-be-announced location.

Seeing as how the timing coincides with the advent of Miami Art Week, in addition to bites and beverages, attendees will be treated to a sneak peek at the cover of our annual Art Week print issue. (See past examples here, here, and here.)

New Times has hosted plenty of events over the years, but this intimate, members-only occasion will be a first for us.

"I am thrilled to be a part of planning the first of many members-only events at Miami New Times," says Lily Black, our new membership manager. "This event is a testament to, and celebration of, the vibrant community that New Times has cultivated over the years. As a members-only affair, this 'arty party' is designed exclusively with our core supporters in mind. It's a recognition of the shared passion and enthusiasm that binds us together as readers, and it's a unique opportunity to engage with our publication in a whole new way."

"We look forward to welcoming our members to this exclusive get-together. Your support and engagement have made this possible. Thank you for being an essential part of New Times' journey."

The event is open only to New Times members, and space is limited. If you are not yet a New Times member, join today to receive an invite to this happy hour and future members-only editorial events.

Thanks in advance for your support.
Armed with a résumé that included processing salmon in Alaska and assembling mobile homes in Texas, Tom Finkel began his journalism career in Miami in 1989, when New Times, then a fledgling weekly, hired him as a proofreader. He left as managing editor nine years later, only to return in 2019, having served in the meantime as editor-in-chief of City Pages in Minneapolis, Riverfront Times in St. Louis, and the Village Voice in New York City. A graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, he holds a master's degree in creative writing from Brown University.
Contact: Tom Finkel

