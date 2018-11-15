The Marlins Are Getting Pink and Blue, Vice City-Style Jerseys

Believe it or not, there's a reason to be happy with the Miami Marlins today. As one might expect, the event doesn't have anything to do with the team's roster or on-field performance. But today the Fish formally unveiled a new set of logos and team colors. In what is now becoming a trend for Miami sports teams, the Marlins are switching to a uniform that's pink, blue, and black.

The colors are technically called "Caliente Red" and "Miami Blue," and the whole jersey kit looks suspiciously like the Miami Heat's latest "Vice City"-style uniforms. That means the Marlins have (we cannot believe we are saying this) done something smart and mimicked one of the highest-selling jerseys in city history. Fans online are, so far, pleased: