Miami's New Little Havana Flag Is a Hideous Nightmare

Little Havana is an amazing, interesting, beautiful place. Little Havana's new flag, which debuted yesterday, is none of those things. The flag is hideous. It's a flag that includes 22 other flags plus one rooster.
If you're staring at the monstrosity above and wondering, Why does that look like a Facebook meme designed by a baby boomer?, that's because it basically is a Facebook meme designed by a baby boomer. The flag was the brainchild of Miami City Commissioner "Loco Joe" Carollo, a paranoid and largely unstable-seeming man who once was arrested for (allegedly) beating his wife, has made multiple racist "jokes" over the years, once tried to get a city-issued gun for a member of the Saudi Royal family, once tried to open an Asian-fusion restaurant called "Shogun Joe's," and is currently accused of illegally using city resources to attack a business owner for supporting Carollo's election opponent.
At his core, Carollo is just a weird old guy who loves Donald Trump. Frankly, that means the flag could have been worse. Little Havana should honestly be glad the banner doesn't have a Minion on it. We'd bet our life savings Carollo drew this on a napkin before handing it to a poor, poor graphic designer.
But, seriously: Who approved this? Look at the faces in the photo above. Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken Russell don't exactly look pleased. (Carollo looks giddy, though.) Here are some other angles of the flag looking bad:
Who painted this? Why? Why is it not just a normal flag with stars or blocks of colors and stuff? Why does it look like something you'd spray-paint on the back of a van? How much did this shit cost the city? How will a painting of other flags look when hoisted from a flagpole and blown by the wind?
People are now roasting the bad flag online:
Congrats, Miami!
