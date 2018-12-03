Miami's New Little Havana Flag Is a Hideous Nightmare

Little Havana is an amazing, interesting, beautiful place. Little Havana's new flag, which debuted yesterday, is none of those things. The flag is hideous. It's a flag that includes 22 other flags plus one rooster.

If you're staring at the monstrosity above and wondering, Why does that look like a Facebook meme designed by a baby boomer?, that's because it basically is a Facebook meme designed by a baby boomer. The flag was the brainchild of Miami City Commissioner "Loco Joe" Carollo, a paranoid and largely unstable-seeming man who once was arrested for (allegedly) beating his wife, has made multiple racist "jokes" over the years, once tried to get a city-issued gun for a member of the Saudi Royal family, once tried to open an Asian-fusion restaurant called "Shogun Joe's," and is currently accused of illegally using city resources to attack a business owner for supporting Carollo's election opponent.

At his core, Carollo is just a weird old guy who loves Donald Trump. Frankly, that means the flag could have been worse. Little Havana should honestly be glad the banner doesn't have a Minion on it. We'd bet our life savings Carollo drew this on a napkin before handing it to a poor, poor graphic designer.