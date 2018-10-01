Patriots Roasted Dolphins So Bad CBS Cut Away From Game at Halftime

The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday's game against the New England Patriots looking to make a statement. They had a chance to not only move to 4-0 but also drop the Pats into last place in the AFC East, a full three games behind the Fins in the divisional standings with only 25 percent of the season gone. Everything was there for the taking if the Dolphins could find a way to beat the Patriots in Foxboro.

Spoiler alert: The Dolphins did not find a way to beat the Patriots in Foxboro. After three hours of Googling "how to beat the Patriots in Foxboro," the Dolphins found no results on YouTube and nothing on Reddit, so they gave up, got on a plane, and took their happy asses home.

Tom Brady is now 15-1 against the Dolphins at home. He's still not too old to kick Miami's ass up and down a football field. Maybe next year.