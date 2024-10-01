 Miami's Unofficial Vice Presidential Debate Drinking Game | Miami New Times
New Times' 2024 Vice Presidential Debate Drinking Game

Prime-time debate? More like prime time for some beers...amirite?
October 1, 2024
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance are set to face off tonight in the first (and likely last) vice presidential debate before the November election. New Times artist conception/Photos by Gage Skidmore (Vance and Walz), Raul Luna (flag), Martin Locraft (Walz’ beer hat), Rachel Haller (Vance’s beer hat), and Chris Bentley (Harriz/Walz text on hat) via Flickr
Broadcast from New York and moderated by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, the 90-minute showdown will air live at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+. With just five weeks until Election Day, the prime-time debate is currently the last one scheduled for the 2024 presidential campaign.

If you're not still hungover from our last debate drinking game, we're back with another one to help us all get through tonight.

Grab your designated driver, a case (or two) of Hard Mountain Dew, and get ready for...drumroll please...New Times' 2024 vice presidential debate drinking game!

You'll find a downloadable, printable version of the game below.

Have fun — and please imbibe responsibly!
PDF — VP_debate_drinking_game_.pdf
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
