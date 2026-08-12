Miami’s tallest tower keeps moving the finish line

The Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami was designed to be the skyline’s exclamation point: 100 stories of offset glass cubes rising at 300 Biscayne Boulevard, 1,049 feet above sea level, and expected to become Florida’s tallest building. Early brokerage marketing in 2021 estimated completion around summer 2025. In January 2022, the official development partner, Greybrook, said the project was slated for completion in 2026. By June 2024, the development team was targeting the second quarter of 2028.

The later date was disclosed publicly, although it was not presented as an announcement that the schedule had slipped. It appeared inside a financing release celebrating a $668 million construction loan from Bank OZK and Related Fund Management. The release said the financing was the largest construction loan secured for a residential condominium development in Florida history and stated that the tower was “slated for completion in Q2 2028.”

Two years later, the project’s online record still has not caught up cleanly. In July, Hilton said the downtown Waldorf Astoria is slated to open in 2028. The development team’s financing announcement says the same. Yet PMG’s current corporate portfolio page lists the project’s completion year as 2027 and describes it as a 93-floor building, while PMG’s broader website and current project marketing describe a 100-story tower.

Third-party brokerage and building information pages add still more dates, including 2025, 2027, and January 2028. Some of those pages are plainly stale. Others repeat information that still appears on PMG’s own properties. For a buyer trying to answer a basic question — when can I move in? — the public-facing sources carrying the developer’s and Waldorf’s names do not agree.

The contact information has shifted, too. When New Times called the number then displayed on the project’s contact page in mid-July, the line was out of service. By the end of July, the same page listed a new number. The project site carries recent news posts and an active inquiry form, but key facts remain inconsistent across PMG’s channels. The building itself is visibly advancing (the concrete superstructure passed the 50th floor in December 2025 and the 60th floor in February 2026), and PMG said crews were pouring roughly one floor every ten days. Construction is proceeding under a phased vertical permit that values the new construction at $426 million and is backed by the $668 million loan announced in 2024.

From a balcony a few miles away, the top of the tower remains raw concrete and scaffolding, with two cranes moving overhead. The completed floors below had already taken on their glass skin. The pour front was still grinding upward.

The schedule matters most to buyers who placed deposits beginning in 2021, when public marketing and development-partner statements pointed to completion in 2025 or 2026. A multi-year shift can affect financing plans, carrying costs, and the timing of a move. The underlying site, which PMG acquired for $80 million in 2014, came through a court-ordered sale following years of receivership litigation — rather than a bankruptcy sale.

Florida law requires a condominium offering circular to state the estimated latest completion date, or direct buyers to the provision of the purchase agreement containing that date. The law also generally gives a buyer 15 days after receiving an amendment to cancel when the amendment materially and adversely alters the offering, with that statutory right ending at closing. Whether the revised Waldorf timeline triggered cancellation rights would depend on each buyer’s contract, the amendments and notices delivered, and any outside-date, extension, or force majeure (unexpected) provisions.

A PMG representative said in a statement to New Times that “construction continues to progress as scheduled,” with the tower “now surpassing 870 feet,” and that PMG has “maintained regular communication with our homeowners” throughout. The representative said the project is “well over 90% sold,” with remaining inventory limited to Sky Collection residences priced according to “residence type, size and elevation.”

The statement did not explain the project’s shifting completion dates or why PMG’s corporate portfolio page continues to list 2027, despite the company’s 2028 guidance.