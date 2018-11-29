Two Miamians Arrested for Running Fake Dental Clinic on a Bus

How desperate are people for dental care in Miami-Dade County? Apparently so desperate that two locals were able to operate a dental clinic out of a bus and a white Toyota hatchback SUV in a parking lot a few feet from State Road 836. Miami-Dade County Police announced today they arrested 37-year-old Daniela Sulbaran Gonzalez and 44-year-old Victor Bernal for allegedly operating an unlicensed bus dentistry service.

According to arrest reports, MDPD's Economic Crimes Bureau received a tip from the Florida Department of Health about the clinic. Two undercover operatives posed as patients and scheduled appointments November 15 with the two fake dentists. The cops arrived at the gated parking lot at 6001 NW 74th Ave. and met Sulbaran outside.