Screw the Groundhog — Miami Gets a Couple More Days of "Winter"

Winter in Miami can resemble a lot of our short-lived relationships. You get a few great days and nights. Some perfect, even. You can really fall in love with the Magic City when it's breezy, clear-skied, and conducive to outdoor frolicking. You start to think you never want this to end. Your spirits are high, your coworkers say you're glowing, and you're not quite as road rage-y as usual.

Then, boom. You get ghosted.

It's enough to give you whiplash. Case in point: Just a few short weeks ago, we had iguanas falling from trees, truly a better indicator of low temperatures in Miami than degrees Fahrenheit. This week was warm, and we went back to sweating in places we'd rather not be.

It's not you, it's the weather. Temperatures have been unseasonably high this past week.

"We're basically averaging from 7 to 10 degrees above normal for the last seven to ten days," says Robert Molleda, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Miami. "This is quite a bit warmer than normal for February."

But that'll change today. Temperatures this morning will be mild, but light, spotty showers will bring a cold front around midday, bringing a dip into the high 60s in the afternoon, Molleda says. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s and winds around 15 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with a 30 percent chance of rain. Expect highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 50s at night. You'll see some 15 mph winds on Saturday, too.

If you were considering going out on the boat this weekend, think again. Molleda says the next couple of days will bring some rough surf.

"It's not gonna be great beach weather," Molleda says. "Anyone with beach plans on Saturday really needs to pay attention to the forecast."

With rough seas come rip currents and other dangerous marine conditions, including "increasing swell, high winds and building waves," according to the National Weather Service's hazardous weather outlook for this weekend.

"Coastal impacts are also possible this weekend, including beach erosion, high surf, and minor coastal flooding around the times of high tide," the forecast says.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s and lows around 60 degrees at night. Temperatures will do a slow climb next week — but hold out some hope for another cold front. Molleda says we might get another one before the end of the month.

"It's still far out but a possibility," he says.