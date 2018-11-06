Goodbye to Miami Rep. Carlos Curbelo, One of the Most Annoying "Civility" Guys in Politics

Miami and Florida Keys Congressman Carlos Curbelo, a self-styled "moderate" Republican in a heavily Democratic district, is no more. He has conceded his congressional race to upstart challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a health-care worker. As it stands, he's losing by only 3,000-odd votes, but just enough to make a win seem implausible.

In classic Curbelo fashion, his concession speech was chock full of the same pie-in-the-sky, smarmy, condescending nonsense that has characterized his tenure in Congress. In conceding, Curbelo called for increased "civility" in politics from both the right and left. He begged the nation to "heal" and "come together" without actually digging into the fact that one side sure seems to be a hell of a lot more violent, racist, and insane than the other.