Miami Cop Did Nothing After Woman Said Her Ex Attacked Her Car, Panel Finds

In July 2018, a Miami-area woman and her family members told a Miami Police Department officer that her estranged ex-husband had followed her car, cut off the vehicle, started pounding on the outside of it, and even ripped off one of the windshield wipers, all because he wanted to see the separated couple's 10-month-old daughter.

But when MPD Officer Julio Martinez arrived, he not only failed to report the incident or arrest anyone — he allegedly threatened to arrest the alleged victim's grandmother instead. In a public meeting last night, Miami's Civilian Investigative Panel (CIP) said the actions constituted "negligence of duty" and policy violations on Martinez's part. The CIP says Martinez was hired in 2016 and has one complaint and one use-of-force incident listed in his personnel records.

For years, police departments have been criticized for failing to properly investigate domestic disputes or for outright making the situations worse. In a 2015 survey, the National Domestic Violence Hotline found that one-quarter of women who'd called the cops for help during a domestic incident or sexual assault said they would not call police a second time. More than 80 percent of the survey's participants said they were afraid the officers either would not believe them or would do nothing to stop further violence from occurring.

The CIP, a panel staffed by members of the public, cannot formally discipline cops and can only verbally reprimand them. But, to put things mildly, the documents in Martinez's case don't paint the cop in a good light. According to public records obtained by the CIP, the woman — whom New Times is not naming since she is the alleged victim of domestic violence — was driving through Hialeah with her brother-in-law when her former husband arrived, parked in front of her vehicle, and cut her off. The husband allegedly got out of his car, began screaming, started hitting her car, and, eventually, ripped off one of the windshield wipers. She says she was eventually able to maneuver her car out of the situation and drive home to the City of Miami, where her mother lived.

During the alleged spree, the husband himself apparently called 911 but hung up before speaking to a dispatcher. Several minutes later, however, records show the brother-in-law also called the cops and told a dispatcher his brother was acting violent and erratic and said he wanted to ensure the alleged victim was safe. According to CIP records, Coral Gables Police received the calls, forwarded them to Miami Police, and Officer Martinez was dispatched at 9:11 p.m.

When the cops arrived at the house, the alleged victim's family says Martinez started acting aggressively toward them. The woman's mother alleges that the officer lobbed insults at her in Spanish and threatened to have her arrested if she didn't let her estranged son-in-law see his child. (In statements to Internal Affairs, Martinez denied doing this.) In a statement to Internal Affairs, Martinez said that when he arrived at the house, the woman's ex appeared from behind a set of bushes and began screaming at his ex-wife's family.

The victim says she repeatedly tried to explain to Martinez that her estranged ex had just attacked her car while driving through Hialeah and was not in any state to see their baby. She says Martinez then accused her of bringing up the alleged domestic attack "because it was convenient" and said that because it occurred in Hialeah and not within the City of Miami itself, it didn't matter to him. (In fact, the ex-husband later told the CIP that he had admittedly been "violent" but that Martinez had said that "whatever happened in Hialeah happened in Hialeah.") Multiple cops who eventually arrived on scene reported that the woman wept through much of the encounter.

Eventually, the cops demanded that the alleged victim bring her baby daughter outside, despite the fact that the 10-month-old was asleep at the time. Reluctantly, the woman retrieved the child. She says she wept as she brought the baby out into the rain — and her ex then turned around, said he did not want the child to see them like this, and left without being disrupted or stopped by any of the officers on scene. The woman then said she asked for a police report number and was told by Martinez that "nothing happened here" and no domestic-violence report would be created.

Thankfully, that wasn't quite true — three days later, the woman filed a separate police report with the Hialeah Police Department, in which she formally alleged that her estranged husband had stalked her in a car and broken off parts of the windshield.

Astoundingly, MPD's own Internal Affairs bureau cleared Martinez of any wrongdoing in the incident — the bureau did not sustain allegations of "discourtesy" or "improper procedure" against Martinez, who denies in any way mistreating the woman in question. But last night, the CIP laid into him and found that he'd failed in his duty to document the incident and should never have let the ex-husband just walk away from the scene.

The woman's ex-husband heard her "attempt to tell Officer Martinez what had just occurred in Hialeah, but Officer Martinez would not hear it because it did not happen in the City of Miami," CIP staff members wrote. "[The ex] was surprised, but happy, when Officer Martinez failed to fully investigate what had taken place that day and if a crime had been committed. Officer Martinez refused to hear what had occurred just prior to his contact with [the couple] because it occurred outside the City of Miami, did not notify the City of Hialeah of a domestic related incident that occurred in their jurisdiction, and allowed [the man] to leave."