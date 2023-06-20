Why Marlins Baseball Is Exactly What Every Miami Sports Fan Needs

We get it, you're tired. But hear us out: The Miami Marlins deserve your attention more than ever.
They're a dynamic team on a tear, having won 12 of their last 15 games, and if the season ended tonight, they'd be a wildcard playoff team. Meanwhile, Jorge Soler is ripping homers left and right, and newly acquired second baseman Luis Arráez is flirting with Major League Baseball history, boasting a .400 batting average, a rare feat in the sport's modern age.
So dust off your cap and stop licking your wounds from the Panthers-Heat saga. Here are five reasons to jump feet-first back on the Miami Marlins bandwagon.
Faster Games With Pitch ClockRemember when sitting through a baseball game took as much time as watching two Fast and Furious movies back to back? No more, says MLB.
Baseball has been criticized in the past for its lengthy games, but the introduction of a pitch clock this season has brought about a positive change, one that notoriously impatient South Florida sports fans haven't fully appreciated yet.
MLB games are ending on average in two hours and 39 minutes, roughly half an hour shorter than in previous years. The implementation of a pitch clock has injected a sense of urgency into the game, resulting in faster-paced and more engaging matchups.
Tranquility on the Ball FieldWatch baseball. Your doctor will thank you later.
A welcome respite from the nonstop action that comes with an NHL or NBA game, the soothing sights and sounds of lo-fi Marlins baseball are in order. Notwithstanding the new pitch clock, the baseball diamond offers a welcome change of pace.
If the Panthers and Heat postseason games were akin to funneling Celsius vodka, a good old-fashioned Marlins game equates to drinking low-alcohol brew (you know, the only one available at the wedding reception's open bar).
Following the intense runs of the Panthers and the Heat in their respective championship series, the calmness of baseball is exactly what we all need because, let's be honest — we were going to keel over from a coronary if the NBA-NHL dual-run madness continued much longer.
Arráez on DeckOnly a handful of MLB players have batted .400 this deep into a season since Ted Williams' legendary 1941 performance in which he ended the Red Sox season with a .406 average.
Traded to Miami from the Minnesota Twins in early 2023, Luis Arráez is hanging around the elite .400-club by a thread in a breakout year in which he's logged more than 100 hits in less than 70 games started.
Arráez won the American League batting title for the Twins last year, so the Marlins likely expected him to produce. But his performance since joining the home team in January has been beyond stellar, pushing an on-base percentage of .450 and batting in 31 runs so far.
If Arráez can keep the hits coming through 85 games, he'll tie Rod Carew on the list of players who made it deepest into a season with a .400 batting average since Teddy Ballgame.
Hot Dogs, Fireworks, and BaseballSay it with us again: Hot dogs. Fireworks. Baseball.
With the Fourth of July right around the corner, dagnabbit, it's time to honor our country the same way our forefathers did — by shoving a glizzy in our face holes, fiddling dangerously with pyrotechnics, and watching Sandy Alcantara strike out the side.
If that doesn't get you amped up to watch Miami Marlins baseball this weekend, well, you probably witnessed too many momentous South Florida sporting events as of late. Totally understandable. Not helping our point, but still.
'Merica!
The summer tradition and baseball and summer go hand in hand, and what better time to give the Miami Marlins another chance than during the Fourth of July and the warm summer months? The crack of the bat, the smell of freshly cut grass, and the joy of sharing a game with family and friends as they narrowly avoid having their thumbs blown off while holding oversized mortars. Supporting the Marlins during this time allows fans to participate in an American tradition while fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.
Listen to the Universe
The Miami Marlins are a team hanging above a .500 record and clinging precariously to the wildcard spot for the postseason. They're a top-heavy group that includes some of the best in the sport but a team with roster issues that keep it from dominating the regular season.
Sound familiar? Those sentences could describe either the 2023 Florida Panthers or Miami Heat.
The universe is telling us something — this is Miami's year.
Get on the Marlins bandwagon now, not in September with everyone else. The bottom line — your local baseball team, the Miami Marlins, deserves another chance.