Marlins FanFest Week: Baseball Returns With Weeklong Caravan Across South Florida

In the lead-up to FanFest, which takes place on February 11 at LoanDepot Park, the Miami Marlins will celebrate the return of baseball season with a weeklong FanFest Caravan that will take players, coaches, alumni, front office members, mascots, and more team representative across South Florida to visit local schools, businesses, little leagues, and select publicly accessible locations.
According to the Marlins, the opportunity to get a jumpstart on the Summer fun that comes with the return of baseball was a no-brainer, especially in anticipation of a season that represents new beginnings, featuring, most notably, new manager Skip Schumaker.
“As the community’s team, we are excited to spread the excitement for baseball across South Florida as we get ready for the season to begin,” Caroline O’Connor, Marlins president of business operations said in a press release. “In appreciation of the support from our fans, we are going to take Marlins baseball to local businesses, restaurants, schools, parks, and more, to share the passion for the game!"
Here is the lineup of community activities taking place this week during Marlins FanFest Caravan:
Monday, February 6Black History Month School Activity at Poinciana Park Elementary – 9 a.m.
Versailles Ventanita Marlins Takeover – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, February 7Marlins Baseball to Business Breakfast in PNC Club at LoanDepot Park – 8 a.m.
Field Day presented by Accident Medical Group at Doral Meadow Park – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, February 8Community Newspapers Breakfast at CasaCuba (South Miami) – 8 a.m.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – 6 p.m.
Thursday, February 9University of Miami Health System (UHealth) Farmer’s Market – noon.
Burgerliscious 11 Block Party in Downtown Coral Gables presented by Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce (ticketed event) – 5:30 p.m.
Marlins Night at Florida Panthers game (ticketed event) – 7 p.m.
Friday, February 10PNC Bank Marlins Takeover (800 Brickell Ave, Ste 106, Miami, Fla.) – 11 a.m.
Miccosukee Resort and Gaming Marlins Takeover – 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 11: Marlins FanFestThe FanFest Caravan will run all the way up to the FanFest event itself which takes place at LoanDepot park on February 11. There, attendees of all ages will have a chance to scroll around the ballpark, hang out with players and alumni, take the field to show their skills, and walk the ballpark to check out new merchandise and concessions items.
Fans who attend Marlins FanFest will be able to enjoy a variety of activities and interactions with representatives from the team.
Below is a list of additional highlights fans will be able to enjoy at FanFest
- Behind-the-scenes access to the Miami Marlins clubhouse and dugout, photo opportunities with World Series Trophies, virtual home run derby, speed pitch in the bullpen, and a full batting cage experience.
- Kid activities: T-ball field, mini home run derby field, create your own baseball card, kids arcade trailer on West Plaza, Billy's Boathouse playground
- Beerfest: Sample 20 domestic, International, and local craft brews for $25, 1-3 p.m. Must be over-21 years old to participate. Limited tickets are available.
- Food & Wine: Premium wine flight and food pairings for $25, 3-5 p.m.