Miami Instagram Prankster Filmed Himself Fleeing Cops for Nearly Two Months

Social-media fame is a race to the bottom. Concepts that seem novel one day get chewed up, memed , and worn out in days in a brutal system that ensures only the most outrageous, shameless human beings are able to achieve sustained fame. Alex Jones has millions of followers. People think the QAnon conspiracy is real. Teen rapper Tay-K scored a massive hit after writing a song about his capital murder charges.

But the absolute farthest edge of this dystopian, hypercapitalist nightmare-world is the realm of internet pranksters, a group of Instagrammers and YouTubers famous for filming themselves vomiting, getting second-degree-burns, ridiculing suicide victims, and committing actual acts of theft, crime, and vandalism in exchange for online engagement, fleeting fame, and corporate sponsorships.

This brings us to 24-year-old Dorian Thomas — better known as Miami Instagram prankster DooGang3x, the man who filmed himself lighting a Roman-candle-style firework inside a South Miami-Dade County Dollar Tree on July 4, nearly burning the building down before fleeing the cops. "Doo" had been on the run since his July 4 incident, but Miami-Dade County Police yesterday found him in Los Angeles and arrested him. Thomas is slated to be extradited back to South Florida by plane shortly.

But it turns out DooGang3x fled the cops in his signature style: In a series of Instagram videos, Thomas chronicled his entire flight from law enforcement, repeatedly bragging that he was undergoing "the race" from the cops to beat his charges and taunting officers for being unable to locate him in Los Angeles. In his high-pitched cadence, he also repeatedly railed against the fact that officers were trying to arrest him for a prank that he says didn't hurt anyone or do any real damage to the Dollar Tree.

With each video, he became more of an anti-hero on a small but influential corner of the internet. The website WorldStarHipHop repeatedly pushed the #FreeDooGang hashtag and shared images of his whereabouts. At least one artist posted a drawing of DooGang hiding under a cop car as an officer tried to find him.

"Man them bitch-ass laws really got me hiding, son!" Thomas narrated in one July 7 clip filmed from an undisclosed location. "They don't know where I'm at, that's all that matters though. I was just celebrating!"

He added: "Them motherfucking laws looking for me just because I lit a firecracker in the motherfucking store? They got people dying out here, man! What y'all worried about DooGang for?"

Much like Miami's more popular (and since banned) Instagram star BoonkGang, Thomas's shtick was committing public disturbances and occasional acts of small-time vandalism in public. Much like Boonk , DooGang3x has been repeatedly arrested when his pranks have veered into actual public disturbances.

BoonkGang, whose real name is John Hill, was arrested in summer 2017 for allegedly stealing a $38 plate of pastries from a South Florida Dunkin Donuts. After filming himself stealing shoes from a local Foot Locker, destroying street vendors stands on New York City streets, ruining food at multiple fast-food joints and convenience stores, Hill eventually earned more than a million Instagram followers before getting banned last month for posting his own sex tape onto Instagram. He's since moved to Los Angeles, transitioned into rapping, and survived accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

DooGang , who has taunted his rival Boonk online, is no viral slouch either. By the time of his July 4 prank, he'd amassed more than 230,000 Instagram followers and was regularly featured on WorldStarHipHop.com. He got famous for committing similar, albeit slightly more tame stunts, including walking into a chain-store pharmacy and asking employees to give him something because his "dick itched."

While he wasn't quite as into committing pure acts of property destruction, DooGang committed all kinds of public stunts, from blowing an air-horn inside a fast-food chain to beating the daylights out of a fake Mickey Mouse impersonator at Miami's Bayfront Park. (The mouse, fellow prankster @305MickeyMouse, was in on the joke.) In February, Thomas got arrested in Louisiana for jumping onto a church stage and screaming about pizza rolls.

To celebrate July 4, Thomas had a friend show up at the Dollar Tree near the Falls in South Miami-Dade County. In the viral clip, a shirtless Thomas runs into the store with the sparking candle ablaze. As he sat the fireworks on the ground, he screamed "What are they doing!?" as Dollar Tree workers barely flinched. (It is a Miami dollar-store, after all — they've seen some shit before.)

Realizing he'd placed the lit firework near a huge cardboard display case, he pulled a cardboard box out of harm's way before running out of the store.

Residents and witnesses then began posting that some doofus had lit a celebratory firework inside the store, and that Miami-Dade County cops and firefighters had shown up in response. MDPD later told TV news stations that they were actively hunting for DooGang3x and planned to charge him with attempted arson.

But Thomas did not exactly lay low. He first gave an utterly bizarre Skype interview to WPLG reporter Liane Morejon, in which he repeatedly cut off the reporter to harass her and ask if she was single. He then filmed himself watching TV news reports about his own alleged crime before turning to the camera and laughing:

#EXCLUSIVE: A very interesting interview with DooGang3x, the local prankster whose viral stunt involving fireworks inside a Dollar Tree store has caught the attention of police. The video, his statement, and reaction from store customers next at 11 on @WPLGLocal10. pic.twitter.com/UHuTmXFzV6 — Liane Morejon (@LianeMorejonTV) July 6, 2018

@doogang3x in #palmettoBay A post shared by Cutler Bay, FL (@cutlerbaysocial) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

But things only got more absurd from there. Days later, DooGang magically turned up on the opposite end of the country in Los Angeles, having somehow slipped out of Dade County unbeknownst to law enforcement.

"Them laws out there looking for me and shit, I had to do the motherfucking race on they ass," he said to a friend filming while he strolled around Hollywood in July. "Tay-K in this bitch! They thought they was about to catch me like that?"

An absurd string of clips followed: Thomas filmed himself buying weed, sprinting on the beach, and altogether living his best life while repeatedly poking fun at the cops who'd let him slip out of their grasp. In one clip filmed by a friend who said he was "hiding DooGang," Thomas and a fellow musician filmed themselves playing chess on top of an Instagram model's butt.

As the hijinks escalated, so did his fame. The #FreeDooGang hashtag spread across social media, and one user even drew a caricature of Thomas pulling a fast one on the law:

But, for reasons that have not yet become clear, the hijinks came to a close this week. Police have not yet explained how they caught DooGang, but a week ago, a friend of Thomas's using the handle @tone.is.music took over the DooGang account to announce that the LAPD had arrested the social-media star.

"I'm in this cage once again," Thomas said in a phone call from jail. "You heard me. But the name is DooGang . The name is DooGang . So you know what that means? Bitch, I can get through whatever the fuck I want to. You heard me? Imma get through this shit, I'm coming home, because all they fucking got is me lighting a firecracker in the motherfucking store. Which didn't hurt nobody in the act. Didn't hurt the fucking building. Nothing."

#FreeDooGang A post shared by Doogang3x (@doogang3x) on Aug 12, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

MDPD announced yesterday that was extraditing Thomas back from Los Angeles. Hours after that news broke, @tone.is.music hopped onto the DooGang page to live-stream the social-media star's trip back to Miami. Thomas's friends have since created a GoFundMe to raise $7,000 for Thomas's legal fees.

" DooGang got locked up to give his fans entertainment," the GoFundMe states. "We need help to bail him out, Court fees, and lawyer fees. Doo said he loves you and when he comes out its crunch time."

The post ended with his fans' online rallying cry: "#FreeDooGang."