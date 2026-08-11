Miami, here’s how to help Colombia after deadly earthquake

More than 130 people are dead after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday. Here's how to help.

More than 130 people are dead and hundreds more are injured after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday.

The quake, centered near San José del Palmar on Colombia’s Pacific coast, was the strongest to hit the country in a decade, according to the Colombian Geological Service. At least 61 buildings collapsed, and 52 schools, 18 health centers, 17 community centers, and six airports were damaged, President Abelardo de la Espriella told reporters in a press conference. Neighboring Ecuador, Panama, and Venezuela, where twin earthquakes in June killed thousands of people, also felt the shaking.

At least 132 have died and 570 were injured, according to the Colombian Association of Capital Cities. Rescue crews are still searching the rubble for survivors.

In South Florida, home to a large Colombian diaspora, residents are mobilizing to send aid. Below is a list of groups assisting with relief efforts.

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Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

Michael Capponi’s Doral-based nonprofit — which has been working on the ground in Venezuela since June’s twin earthquakes — is accepting donations and coordinating an emergency response in Colombia. The group is collecting shelter materials, hygiene products, first-aid kits, and other supplies at its Doral headquarters, 1850 NW 84th Ave., Suite 100. Drop-off hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

World Central Kitchen

Teams from celebrity chef José Andrés’ nonprofit and its local partners are in Colombia and “working to serve meals to people in need as quickly as possible,” according to the organization’s website. You can donate online.

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All Hands & Hearts

The global disaster-relief nonprofit is on the ground in Colombia assessing needs and supplying search-and-rescue teams with tools, personal protective equipment and other gear. The group is accepting online donations.

The House Project

The nonprofit, which provides emergency humanitarian aid, temporary shelter and disaster relief to underserved communities, is mobilizing to shelter and support displaced families in Colombia. It is also accepting donations online.

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UNICEF USA

The UN children’s agency has teams in Colombia working with the government and its disaster response agency. The group keeps emergency supplies stockpiled around the world, including clean water, sanitation equipment and food for malnourished children, and says it can get them almost anywhere within 72 hours. You can donate online through UNICEF USA.

Know of another organization helping with Colombia earthquake relief efforts? We want to hear from you. Email us at editorial@miaminewtimes.com.