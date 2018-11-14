Five Reasons the Future Is Bright for the Miami Heat

For most Heat fans this weekend brought bad news: Disgruntled All-Star guard Jimmy Butler was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Philadelphia 76ers, rather than the Heat. Some fans thought the move would have returned our Vice Jersey wearing ballers back to the NBA Finals conversation. Then the Heat, who are underdogs in tonight's 7:30 p.m. game in Brooklyn against the lowly nets, dropped games to the Indiana Pacers and the struggling Washington Wizards, and a full-fledged outbreak of panic ensued.

All is not lost though, depressed Heat fans. Collect your damn self, pull up your big boy pants, and look at what this franchise has going for it. Consider the long-term health of the franchise. Outside of Dwyane Wade's farewell tour, 2018-19 was never going to be memorable.

Here are a few things that should make Heat fans smile today. Cheer up, grumpy pants!

1. Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Bam Adebayo, and Rodney McGruder all look like terrific pieces. While it certainly makes a lot of sense to harp on the Heat not having a legit star on their roster, having a core of solid players who are young enough to build for the long term is just as important. As Heat fans learned during the Big 3 era, even three future Hall of Fame stars in their prime assure nothing if the rest is sub-par.

Miami has a nice core of young players who are only getting better. Richardson (25), Winslow (22), Adebayo (21), and McGruder (27) are all high-level NBA players who are improving with playing time and responsibility. All but McGruder are locked up, contract-wise, for the foreseeable future. Unless you're the Warriors or LeBron James' current team, this is a huge plus.

2. After running up a huge bill, Miami only has one first-round pick left to pay out. Everyone loves to say first round picks don't matter if you're always picking in the middle of the first round. Those people seem to forget that literally the best way to land a star in the NBA is to have multiple first rounds picks. Miami has those again after paying off Toronto (Bosh), Cleveland (LeBron), and Phoenix (Dragic) debts owed.

None of the solid core of young players mentioned above were high first round draft picks. If Miami has proven anything, it's that management can spot below-the-radar talent. Good news is on the way.

3. If the Heat is patient, the salary cap situation will look a lot better with time. After next season the Heat gains a lot of flexibility. Tyler Johnson, Goran Dragic, and Hassan Whiteside could all come off the books. The way things seems at the moment, none of those players would be brought back at anywhere near the price the team is now paying.

If Miami doesn't do anything stupid (oh, hey Dion Waiters contract!) the team will be ripe for a huge score next offseason. Miami doesn't have to wait, either. If they trade for a star next season as they attempted to this year with Jimmy Butler, they could sell him on the fact that they'll have the big money to keep him long-term. That matters.

4. Erik Spoelstra likely isn't going anywhere. It's hard to believe, but Spoelstra isn't even age 50 yet. He could coach this Heat team into the next decade and well beyond. It's his job until he doesn't want it anymore.

Spo is a top-five coach in the NBA. Even if some ignorant Heat fans on social media won't take literally everyone in the NBA's word for it, that's the case. He's proven capable of teaching a young squad and managing the egos of an all-time historically talented championship one. Count your blessings here. Never take Spo for granted. If you forget this, take a look at the list of men that have coached the other teams.

5. Add up everything above and the greatest factor is on the Heats' side: Timing. The Miami Heat isn't a contender now. They aren't going to be a contender tomorrow either, regardless of any trade they make. It's just not going to happen with Golden State, LeBron, Houston, Boston, Philly, Toronto, and about 10 other teams better equipped to compete in 2018. That's all fine and dandy, though, because if the Heat sticks to the script the fruits of their labor could pay off at the perfect time.

Golden State can't continue this run. Miami and every other dynasty teams have proven that. Two things are undefeated in the NBA: Father time and the salary cap. Both eventually come to bite you in the ass. Golden State soon will face the reality of not being able to keep together its team.

LeBron is aging. He will give it a go with LA, but come 2020-2021 when the Heat should be primed to seriously compete, he'll be pushing 40 and unable to carry a team. See above statement about Father time.

Miami can wait out everyone, prime itself to pounce when the time is right, and be a true contender everyone else is on the way down. The Heat needs to be ready to compete with teams of the future, not those of today. Jimmy Butler wouldn't have fit that plan. The Heat did well to pass on him and his price.

Everything is fine in Miami. The Heat isn't going anywhere, and neither are the championship banners or reputation as a class organization. Now is the time to enjoy the progression and squirreling away assets, rather than harp on winning in Indiana in November 2018.