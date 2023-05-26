Navigation
Second-Straight Blowout Loss Sends Heat Back to Miami for Game 6

May 26, 2023 11:31AM

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics drives around Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2023.
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics drives around Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2023. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
There is a saying in sports that warns about when a team that's dominating an opponent is in danger of allowing them to regain confidence — Don't play with your food.

Following a second-consecutive blowout loss to the Boston Celtics that drops Miami's series lead to 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, it's safe to say the Heat didn't heed that sage advice.

Indecent Exposure

An onslaught of Celtics three-point baskets and Heat turnovers were the main characters in Miami's 110-97 loss to Boston at the TD Bank Center on Thursday night. As bad as the Heat embarrassed the Celtics in their soul-snatching 128-102 Game 3 win in Miami, they were just as de-pantsed in public by Boston in Game 5.

Albeit lopsided, the Game 5 score doesn't fully capture how rough things went for the Heat. There are bad games, but whatever was on display last night felt like being marooned in Beantown after gobbling a quart of spoiled New England clam chowder. The FCC should look into retroactively labeling any replays of the game PG-13.
When asked what exactly has happened to the team that took the first three games of the series, Jimmy Butler didn't provide many deep insights on the X's and O's.

"We just gotta come out and play harder from the jump," Butler said.

"So like I always say, it's going to be all smiles. We're gonna keep it very, very, very consistent, knowing that we are going to win the next game."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the team will have to adapt to the Celtics' strategy of putting extra pressure on center Bam Adebayo, who struggled to find his stride in the first half.

"They jammed us up several times in the paint, with quick hands, strip-downs, things of that nature. We have to shore that up," Spoelstra noted.

The Heat have Friday off to regroup before they face off against the Celtics at the Kaseya Center in Miami for Game 6 on Saturday, May 27, at 8:30 p.m.

Up Next: Home-Court Last Stand 

The Celtics and Heat have taken turns embarrassing each other, so there is only one thing left to do: see which team comes out on Saturday night like they spent Friday night at Club LIV.

The last thing Miami needs is a trip back to Boston for Game 7. Traveling back to the hornet's nest that is Beantown on a three-game slide after being up 3-0 would amount to a catastrophe in the making.

The Heat would be best served to provide Celtics players a going-away gift by allowing them to begin the offseason in our tropical paradise.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

