D-Wade Nail Care Line? OG Rappers React, Miami Heat Icon Claps Back

While discussing Wade's potential business venture into nail polish toward the end of the July 12 episode of "It Is What It Is" — a podcast cohosted by Cam'Ron, Mase, and Treasure Wilson — Cam'Ron responded by walking off set. At the same time, Mase blurted out, "Oh, my goodness."
The clip of the podcast segment eventually went viral on social media, leading to Wade commenting under an Instagram post about it published by Hollywood Unlocked.
"It's the 'Oh, goodness' for me," wrote Wade with a laughing emoji.
In a CBS Mornings interview last week, Wade initially teased creating the nail care line as he showed off his manicure.
"You know, I'm creative. I'm expressive. And there's so many ways to do that," said Wade. "I'm actually thinking about jumping into the nail line. I've been thinking about it, yeah. I [have] been thinking about it. I been in it so long, and I'm like, you know what? It could be a good time. But I got some cool ideas that I'm exploring."
In addition to seeing his love for nail care as a cool career move, he also uses it to bond with his daughter Kaavia.
"One of my favorite things to do when it comes to this is actually sitting down with my daughter and getting my nails painted and painting hers," said Wade. "That's the time that we get to connect — me doing something she loves and also that I love. I give her manis and pedis as well."
When it comes to manicures, Wade is no newbie. For his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in January, Wade's manicure featured red, nude, and black to symbolize the colors of the Miami Heat, for which he played from 2003 to 2016, and again from 2018 to 2019 after playing for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
@cbsmornings “I’ve got some cool ideas that I’m exploring”: Dwyane Wade teases a potential nail polish line in an interview with Jericka Duncan. “I’ve been having some conversations.” #dwyanewade ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings
Cam'Ron and Mase had something to say about Wade's Hall of Fame manicure, too.
"This is like seeing [Michael] Jordan in lingerie," said Mase as Cam'Ron laughed during a January episode of their podcast.
In March, Wade told Highsnobiety that he's been painting his nails in color since 2007 and credits his dad and uncles with giving him his fashion sense. Then, in an April episode of "The Wine Down" podcast, Wade revealed Michael Jordan's clear nail polish also inspired him.
"One day I saw MJ's nails, and MJ had clear polish on his nails. And when I'm talking about MJ, I'm talking about Mike, Mike Jordan. And I was like, 'Oh, yeah. I can get the clear polish. Mike got it!' You know what I'm sayin'?" said Wade.
Initially hesitant due to societal expectations, Wade opted for clear polish to avoid criticism and maintain a traditionally masculine image.
"At first, I thought I can't get no polish for my nails; I just got to do buff because I come from a community where if you do anything outside of the masculine norm, you're gay," said Wade. "And so, I was like trying to stay away from certain things because I was trying to stay away from certain conversations that people would say about me, right? That's when I cared. So I went with the clear for a while."
Gradually, he embraced more color, recognizing it as an extension of his personal style and confidence.
"And then I went on vacation again, and one day I was like, 'Get my thumb. Let me get a little color on that.' So, it was a slow process for me to do it, but eventually, it was just something I wanted to do because, like, I'm a fly dude," said Wade. "I'm a fly dude, and it's just a part of my aesthetic."
This year isn't the first time Wade has been outspoken about his nail polish journey. Over a decade ago, the NBA star opened up about painting his toenails black.