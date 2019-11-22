 


    Herban Planet
4
Portland fans are already completely over the Hassan Whiteside era.
Portland fans are already completely over the Hassan Whiteside era.
Photo by World Red Eye

Heat Fans Love to See Trail Blazers Fans Grow Furious With Hassan Whiteside

Ryan Yousefi | November 22, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

When the Miami Heat traded Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers for Meyers Leonard and Mo Harkless this offseason, most observers outside Miami saw the move as a loss that was an unfortunate necessity so the Heat could afford adding Jimmy Butler in free agency. The salary cap being what it is, the Heat needed to offload some money, which meant their starting seven-foot center had to go. 

For those who knew better, though (see: Miami Heat fans), shipping Whiteside as far away as possible was a reason for celebration. The days of immense frustration over watching Whiteside lackadaisically play subpar, stinky basketball masked by the aerosol of empty stats was finally coming to a merciful end. Whiteside and, more important, his $20 million-plus, were now Portland's problem. Praise him! Welcome to Miami, Jimmy!

Anything coming back in the deal for Whiteside was thought of as a bonus as far as Heat fans were concerned. Soon enough, the Blazers and their fans would get it. They'd totally understand why Heat fans were laughing and high-fiving when their team traded a human double-double stat-stuffing center for nearly nothing.

It appears that day came far sooner than anyone could have imagined. Portland fans are already completely over the Hassan Whiteside era. The Blazers, a team that went to the Western Conference Finals last season, are 5-10. Miami, a team that didn't make the playoffs last season, is 10-3.

There are obviously takes about this on the internet, and it is our duty to check them out.

So that's how the Whiteside trade is working out for the Blazers thus far. The Heat has a huge weight lifted off its shoulders, and the Portland Trailblazers and their fans would like nothing more than to flip Whiteside to someone else for [checks notes] a back-up power forward.

Sometimes addition by subtraction is a real thing. In this case, the Heat had quite the addition in Leonard but a huge bonus subtraction in ridding the team of Whiteside. All of this is very obvious just a month into the season, but it was a clear outcome to any Heat fan paying attention for the past two seasons. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

