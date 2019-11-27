Five Things Miami Heat Fans Are Most Thankful for This Thanksgiving

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, that time of year we all gather with family and friends to give thanks for the many blessings we've enjoyed. Taking time to give an expression of gratitude — if only for a few hours while eating turkey with football on in the background — is a healthy exercise that's just good for the soul. It's important to spread positivity and to give thanks for what life brought you this year.

For that reason, it seems like the perfect time to take a step back and count our blessings as Heat fans. These are the five biggest reasons Miami Heat fans are thankful, now and forever.

5. Jimmy Butler choosing the Heat in free agency. The Miami Heat are off to a very impressive start this season, but more importantly, they're just a lot of freaking fun. This time last year, the Heat looked like a sinking ship that was years away from competing for a championship. This offseason, however, Jimmy Butler decided the team's recent record wasn't as important as who the Heat have always been: a classy organization that provides players with everything they need to be the best version of themselves. Butler saw that as a fit, and it turns out he was more than a little bit correct.

Butler hasn't stopped smiling since he arrived in Miami, and the team the Heat have assembled around him has proven his decision to be a forward-thinking idea. Basketball in Miami has quite the immediate future with Butler in the fold, and Heat fans are thankful.

4. The steady and dependable coaching of future Hall of Fame head coach Erik Spoelstra. Only the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich has been with a team longer than Erik Spoelstra has been with the Miami Heat. Since 2008, Spoelstra has been the lead man on the bench for Miami's favorite little basketball team. He's literally seen it all. From 15-win seasons to the LeBron James juggernaut years of 2011 to 2014, Spoelstra has been here, staying steady, never compromising who he is or how he coaches.

When James tried to bully him out of the job for Pat Riley, Spo pushed back and gained his trust. When Miami is in the hunt for a free agency, Spo is a major reason players like Jimmy Butler choose Miami. Spoelstra started from the basement breaking down film in 2001, and he'll likely end his Heat years as the most powerful man the franchise has ever seen.

When Pat Riley retires, which could be soon, there will be no drop-off within the organization thanks to Spoelstra, who at 49 could possibly lead the Miami Heat culture for the next two decades. Miami couldn't ask for a better coach.

3. The absolute awesomeness that is Udonis Haslem. While it seems this will be the final season in a Miami Heat uniform for Udonis Haslem, we've said that before. It feels like he could play forever, really. That Haslem is still playing basketball for the Heat in 2019 — damn near two decades since he began — seems almost impossible. If anyone would have predicted that Haslem, a star in the 2006 NBA Finals, would still be on the Heat bench in 2020, it would have likely included a head coaching role, not his current player-coach mix.

Haslem sticking around to continue to bridge the gap between the old and new Heat eras is something else, really, and it's invaluable as far as ensuring the Miami Heat culture lives on years after he's hung up his jersey for the final time. If this is the final go-round for Haslem, so be it. Heat fans have to consider every moment bonus time from here on out.

2. Potential Rookie of The Year Kendrick Nunn. On the final day of last season, the Miami Heat made what seemed like a nonsequential token balancing of the roster move when they plucked Kendrick Nunn out of the Golden State Warriors' organization. Nobody thought much of it, but this offseason rumors started to build that this guy was anything but a player signed to balance the Heat's roster checkbook. Once the preseason started, rumors became obvious fact: This guy can play basketball, and the Heat may have hit the jackpot.

Nunn scored 40 against the Rockets this preseason, has gone on to break all-time rookie records for his first weeks and month in the NBA, and is not only a rotation player for the Heat but a solid starter. Nunn has allowed Butler to play more point and concentrate more on assists while also making the nearly monthlong absence of Justise Winslow hurt much less than it otherwise would have.

Basically, the Heat scored a first-round pick for nothing, months before the NBA Draft. Thank you!

1. The Miami Heat scouting department. Remember when people used to say the Miami Heat don't play young players and Pat Riley isn't good at the draft? Yeah, that's not a thing anymore. The Miami Heat can identify talent better than anyone else in the NBA, facts only.

Best examples? Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow, and Tyler Herro are absolute hits with recent first-round picks. But Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson are even better examples of the Heat front office knowing its stuff. These are just the most recent examples of the Heat finding talent where others fail.

Hassan Whiteside was an unknown before he signed with the Heat, and going back even further, Udonis Haslem was plucked out of obscurity before he became the future Hall of Fame player he is. Everything in between has been a mix of identifying the best free agents, seeing who fits best in the roster, and figuring out which players can get in the Heat system and become something useful, if not special.

The Heat have the best scouts in the NBA, if not any sports organization overall. It's continually proven time and time again.