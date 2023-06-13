Heat Season and Udonis Haslem's Career End With NBA Finals Loss to Nuggets

Dame Lillard says his first choice in a trade would be the Miami Heat pic.twitter.com/abp0ow803V — Jaylen Brown (@jonQuanda) June 7, 2023

Offseason Conundrum

The next game the @MiamiHeat play will be the franchise's first since October 28, 2003 without Udonis Haslem on the roster.



Legend. Thank you, @ThisIsUD pic.twitter.com/c6VAbvs4Ip — Ryan Yousefi (@Rizzmiggiz) June 13, 2023

Thank You, UD

Udonis Haslem says he leaves his career with no regrets... https://t.co/iVcAXJ8z7a pic.twitter.com/NWfpCtxzG9 — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) June 13, 2023

The Miami Heat's improbable run as an eight-seed to the NBA Finals came to a bittersweet end last night, as did the career of NBA Hall of Fame candidate and Heat legend Udonis Haslem, following a 94-89 Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.Holding the Heat to only one win in the series, the Nuggets dominated the NBA Finals and secured their first title in franchise history. The key to Denver's Game 5 success was much the same as it's been all season — Nikola Jokic, who scored 28 points and nabbed 16 rebounds last night to earn NBA Finals MVP honors in addition to his first championship ring.For the Heat, the Finals storyline was marked by an inability to build offensive momentum in the absence of high-scoring performances from Jimmy Butler. The man deemed "Playoff Jimmy," who averaged nearly 28 points heading into the championship, was a shell of his former-playoff self in the final round. On Monday night, Butler began the game just two of 13 from the field before making a valiant push late in the fourth quarter, ending the game with a team-high 21 points after reeling off ten straight points late in the game.Regardless of the outcome, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra commented after the game that he was proud of the effort his team put forth in the season-ending loss.“Those last three or four minutes felt like a scene out of a movie,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.“Two teams in the center of the ring throwing haymaker after haymaker, and it’s not necessarily shot-making. It’s the efforts.”It's not often that a team that reached the NBA Finals has as much uncertainty heading into the offseason as the Miami Heat. With Gabe Vincent and Max Strus headed into free agency alongside Kevin Love, it's not out of the question that Miami will wind up replacing every starter from its NBA Finals run aside from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.With Portland Trailblazers superstar Dame Lillard outright telling the world the Miami Heat would be his desired destination via trade, it's likely the Heat will explore every viable avenue to make that deal happen. And any deal for Lillard could include Tyler Herro, who missed the majority of the Heat's playoff run due to a broken hand he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.Changes are coming. A lot of them.Our bet is Pat Riley is smart enough to realize Miami was a struggling team for all but a few weeks in 2023, and running the same squad back, minus some key role players, is not a recipe for success.For the first time since 2003, the Miami Heat no longer employ a man by the name of Udonis Haslem. As far as farewell tours go, UD can't complain about the sendoff the only franchise he's ever played for gave him.But we can't help but think about the documentary that would have been made if the Heat were able to complete what arguably would have been their most improbable NBA title.Following the game, Haslem told reporters he was thankful for the surprising postseason run."I just keep repeating to the guys that I have no regrets, you know, I'm completely fulfilled," Haslem said. "I just thank those guys for giving me this amazing memory and final season that I will never, ever, forget."No one is sure what's in store for the Heat's longest-ever tenured player, but if the franchise's history of employing ex-players is any indication, Heat fans might see #40 sitting not far from where his jersey hangs in the arena.