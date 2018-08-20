Miami Gardens Cop Accused of Racism Sues for Anti-White "Discrimination"

Another day, another South Florida cop suing his department because he feels persecuted for being white. Poor guy. In the latest case filed in Miami-Dade court last week, Miami Gardens Police Officer William Dunaske sued the force for "anti-white" harassment. The twist: Dunaske has repeatedly been accused of racism and abuse, and he filed the suit after a fight over why he had named his dog after a black officer in the department.

Dunaske was filmed in 2013 handcuffing a disabled, 70-year-old black man in an incident that civil rights activists called racist and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert called "unacceptable." Dunaske was also at the center of an infamously racist stop-and-frisk scandal, in which innocent black men said Gardens cops had searched them hundreds of times for no reason. The Naples Daily News in 2011 also reported on Dunaske's alleged history of abuse in prior jobs.

But now Dunaske claims he's the victim. The trouble began after his first K9, Neo, died in 2016. On December 5, 2016, he sent an email stating he was naming his new dog "Jim," after his former supervisor, Miami Gardens Capt. Jim Hughes, who is black.

The department's interim chief, Cynthia Dawson Machanic , wrote back in a separate email that she thought the message was offensive and "laced with undertones of bigotry, disrespect, and a disregard for others."

"To the writer... I am of the opinion that you should be fired," she responded.

Machanic then engaged in something of a spat with her own internal affairs unit. An officer charged with discipline, Ralph Suarez, wrote that he ordered Dunaske to receive "counseling" but that he was doing so only because Machanic demanded it. In fact, Suarez wrote that he believed there was "nothing wrong with" Dunaske's email and that there were numerous instances in which cops named dogs after fellow officers. Investigators also said it did not appear Dunaske disliked Hughes.

Machanic replied she was not pleased and, therefore, the internal investigation was not over. In fact, she wrote in an attached email, another officer had confirmed to her that the email was offensive.

Somehow, all of this led Dunaske to claim he had no other choice than to quit his job. On April 6, he tendered his two weeks' notice, writing alleged "harassment" from his black, female chief killed his career.

"Because of the harassment, ignored pleas for help, and ignored attempts to apply for greater responsibilities, I have no choice but to leave my position with the Miami Gardens Police Department," his resignation letter reads.

Now he's suing. " Machanic refused to treat Plaintiff as she treats black employees," Dunaske's attorneys write in the lawsuit. " Machanic refused to treat Plaintiff as she treats female employees."