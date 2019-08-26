Pretrial Inmate Died By Suicide in Miami's Federal Detention Center, BOP Confirms

Pedro Rene Gonzalez had been sitting in Miami's Federal Detention Center (FDC Miami) awaiting trial on weapons charges since December 18, 2018. Despite languishing in jail for eight months as he waited for his case to begin, Gozalez never made it to trial — the federal Bureau of Prisons today confirmed to New Times that Gonzalez was found unresponsive in his cell late Saturday evening and ultimately pronounced dead the following day. The BOP has labeled his death a suicide.

"On Saturday, August 24, 2019, at approximately 6:45 p.m., inmate Pedro Gonzalez was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami, Florida, from an apparent suicide," BOP spokespeople told New Times this evening. "Life-saving measures were initiated immediately by responding staff. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Gonzalez was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff on August 25, 2019." BOP spokespeople said the FDC currently holds 1,016 men and women.

Federal officials said that Gonzalez, age 43, was indicted last year after allegedly being caught possessing guns and ammunition despite being a convicted felon. If convicted, he had been facing a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

Gonzalez was indicted last December as part of a massive federal gang-bust: Gonzalez was one of 24 people charged in a 59-count indicment as part of "Operation Havana Ghost," a federal sting designed to cut down on an alleged gang led by alleged ringleader Ulysses Cabrera, also known as "Uley" or "Big Cuz," according to court filings. Last week, the Miami Herald reported that Cabrera himself is still on the lam and that the feds are offering a $200,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Per the federal government, Cabrera's gang allegedly trafficked cocaine, crack, and marijuana through Little Havana for years: The December bust seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 26 pounds of marijuana, four assault rifles, 10 handguns, 10 assault rifles, and scores of ammunition. The feds alleged that other members of Cabrera's gang regularly engaged in violent shootouts and that the fighting escalated when one gang member allegedly peeled off to form his own rival drug-trafficking enterprise.

But Gonzalez was, seemingly, a small-fry in the grand scheme of things. While other alleged gang members were hit with drive-by shooting or drug-trafficking charges, the 43-year-old, allegedly nicknamed "Pete," was simply charged with gun-possession and seemingly not tied to many of the gang's more egregious, alleged exploits.

Gonzalez's death also bears an eerily striking resemblance to the apparent jailhouse suicide of wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who also died by suicide August 10 after hanging himself inside the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan. Epstein's death, which has also launched endless conspiracies, also sparked a much-needed discussion as to the epidemic of jailhouse suicides in America. According to USA Today, 27 federal inmates died by suicide in the 2018 fiscal year that ended in September 2018, the highest number of jailhouse suicides in the past year. Since October 1, at least 21 additional federal inmates have killed themselves.



Federal BOP spokespeople did not immediately respond to follow-up questions inquiring as to whether Gonzalez had been placed on suicide watch.