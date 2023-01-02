Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

On the Brink: Weirdest Dolphins Season Gets Even Weirder in Fifth Straight Loss

January 2, 2023 9:00AM

New QB, who dis? Meet Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins third- second- first-string quarterback.
New QB, who dis? Meet Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins third- second- first-string quarterback. Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images
A little more than a month ago, the Miami Dolphins were an 8-3 first-place AFC East team with aspirations of a deep postseason run.

Following Sunday's 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots, Miami is an 8-8 team in need of charity from teams ahead of them in the division to stagger into the playoffs.

When they say life comes at you fast, the Dolphins' 2022-23 fall from grace is what they must be talking about.

The quirkiest of quirky Dolphins seasons took another dark turn in Foxboro on Sunday, with Miami dropping its fifth straight game. The five-game skid immediately follows a five-game winning streak, one that was preceded by an alternating streak of three wins and three losses.
Even for a franchise that's very used to being snakebitten and possibly actually cursed, the 2022-23 campaign has been one for the record books. Because a normal collapse to end a season that fumbles a previously assured postseason appearance just wouldn't be enough.

No, this Dolphins team has pulled out all the stops to ensure it goes down in the franchise record books and is one that fans don't soon forget.
Did you miss the Dolphins' loss to the Patriots on Sunday? Congrats! That sounds amazing. You're off to a terrific new year.

But if you'd like a window into the pain that transpired in New England, we watched the horror unfold so you didn't have to and recapped it all below.

Crucial Plays

The Dolphins began the biggest game of their season with a thumper on offense, and of course, the Patriots did not. On the Pats' first drive of the game, they took it right down Miami's throat, capping a ten-play, 81-yard drive with a Mac Jones touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.

That collective sound you heard in the distance was Dolphins fans saying, "Here we go again."
After the early New England score, the Dolphins answered with a touchdown of their own to open the second quarter. The play was actually ruled a backward pass, and thus was officially scored as a Tyreek Hill touchdown run.

Whatever way you want to score it, score the gymnastics after the play a 10/10. It was a good thing Hill put on a nice show to begin the second quarter, because the rest of the half was a snoozer. Miami and New England would go on to trade body blows and took things into halftime tied 7-7.
After 20-plus minutes of both teams doing a whole lot of nothing, the Dolphins broke through with a crucial touchdown on the team's first possession of the second half.

It wasn't the prettiest play you'll ever see, but the improvisation by Teddy Bridgewater to find Mostert with a shovel pass in the end zone counted just the same: 14-7, Miami.
After a New England field goal cut the Dolphins' lead to 14-10, the wheels completely fell off the Dolphins' wagon when Bridgewater threw a pick-six interception, giving the Patriots a 16-14 lead.

Adding injury to insult, Bridgewater hurt his hand on the play — meaning the Dolphins' season would now be in the hands of third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who promptly threw an interception on the team's next possession.
Soon after, the Patriots put the Dolphins out of their misery. A Mac Jones TD pass to Jakobi Meyers made it 23-14 New England late in the fourth, and that was that. A late Dolphins touchdown and a failed onside kick closed things out, and the Patriots emerged victorious, 23-21.

Week 18: HELP!

As mentioned, the Dolphins' playoff hopes are on life support. They now need a win against the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Bills to move on. What's worse? Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are unlikely to play.

As of Sunday night, the Dolphins' chances of making the playoffs sat at 53 percent. Fine in any usual scenario for a team accustomed to missing the postseason, but a horrendous turn of events after those same odds sat at over 90 percent just a few weeks ago.

Week 18: Rooting for a seventh-round QB to beat the Jets, plus a Patriots win.

Welcome to Hell, Dolphins fans!
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Dirty Dozen 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation