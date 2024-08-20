"Supercomputer" Weighs Whether Tyreek Hill Would Leave Olympian in the Dust

The playful banter between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles has evolved into a full-blown challenge to settle, once and for all, on who's the fastest. And with the prospect of a contest of this caliber, the question naturally follows: Who would you bet on?
As recently reported by New Times, Hill cranked up the hype by posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) a challenge for a 50-yard dash against Lyles, paired with a clip from Lyles' appearance on the Nightcap Show.
On the show, Lyles had brushed off Hill's smack-talk, labeling it as an attempt at clout. Nonetheless, he didn't shy away from saying he'd take on Hill if the Dolphins star had the salt to show up for a race.
To settle the score, or at least to wager on it, the sports betting experts at Action Network put their "supercomputer," Betsie, to work. We have the scoop on the odds — and they're intriguing.
For a full 100-meter sprint, Betsie places Lyles as the definite favorite with money-line odds of -200, reflecting his track pedigree and consistent performance in longer sprints. His 9.86-second personal best in the 100-meter dash speaks to his strengths as a seasoned racer who's mastered the nuances of track speed.
But the plot thickens when the race shortens.
In a 50-yard dash, Hill's odds improve dramatically, coming in at an even-money +100. Action Network's analysis points to Hill's explosive start and exceptional acceleration — traits that make him a nightmare for NFL defenders— as potentially game-changing in a shorter sprint. His football training emphasizes quick bursts of speed and agility, which bring him to even-money against Lyles in the 50-yard event.
So, if the contest ever comes to fruition, victory could hinge on the race length. For a longer 100-meter dash, Lyles would likely take the crown. However, in the 50-yard face-off, Hill's quick-fire speed might just see him crossing the finish line first.
This hypothetical race between a football phenomenon and a sprinting superstar has sparked a fiery debate among fans and bettors alike.
Who would you back in this clash of speed titans?