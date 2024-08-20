 Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill vs. Olympian Noah Lyles: Who's Faster? | Miami New Times
"Supercomputer" Weighs Whether Tyreek Hill Would Leave Olympian in the Dust

What did a "supercomputer" have to say about who's faster — Dolphins star Tyreek Hill or Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles?
August 20, 2024
Action Network's betting-odds generator Betsie took a stab at resolving the Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles speed debate. Photos by Eric Espada (Tyreek Hill) and Christian Peterson (Noah Lyles) via Getty Images

The playful banter between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles has evolved into a full-blown challenge to settle, once and for all, on who's the fastest. And with the prospect of a contest of this caliber, the question naturally follows: Who would you bet on?

As recently reported by New Times, Hill cranked up the hype by posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) a challenge for a 50-yard dash against Lyles, paired with a clip from Lyles' appearance on the Nightcap Show.

On the show, Lyles had brushed off Hill's smack-talk, labeling it as an attempt at clout. Nonetheless, he didn't shy away from saying he'd take on Hill if the Dolphins star had the salt to show up for a race.

To settle the score, or at least to wager on it, the sports betting experts at Action Network put their "supercomputer," Betsie, to work. We have the scoop on the odds — and they're intriguing.

For a full 100-meter sprint, Betsie places Lyles as the definite favorite with money-line odds of -200, reflecting his track pedigree and consistent performance in longer sprints. His 9.86-second personal best in the 100-meter dash speaks to his strengths as a seasoned racer who's mastered the nuances of track speed.

But the plot thickens when the race shortens.

In a 50-yard dash, Hill's odds improve dramatically, coming in at an even-money +100. Action Network's analysis points to Hill's explosive start and exceptional acceleration — traits that make him a nightmare for NFL defenders— as potentially game-changing in a shorter sprint. His football training emphasizes quick bursts of speed and agility, which bring him to even-money against Lyles in the 50-yard event.

So, if the contest ever comes to fruition, victory could hinge on the race length. For a longer 100-meter dash, Lyles would likely take the crown. However, in the 50-yard face-off, Hill's quick-fire speed might just see him crossing the finish line first.

This hypothetical race between a football phenomenon and a sprinting superstar has sparked a fiery debate among fans and bettors alike.

Who would you back in this clash of speed titans? 
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
