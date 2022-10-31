Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Tua's Performance in Win Over Detroit Pushes Him Into MVP Discussion

October 31, 2022 9:00AM

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the look of a winner — and an NFL MVP — in the visiting Miami Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 30.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the look of a winner — and an NFL MVP — in the visiting Miami Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 30. Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Things didn't seem to be going the Miami Dolphins' way down 21-7 early in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Defensive miscues, penalties, and an overall lackadaisical start seemed to spell doom for Miami in a road stadium where the team hadn't won in decades.

Luckily, it's not how you start, it's how you finish. And even more fortuitous, Miami had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under center, a detail that has proven invaluable this season.

Most valuable, some would say.

Behind a record-breaking performance from Tagovailoa, the Dolphins flipped the script in what early in the day seemed like a sleepy loss, energizing the team's offense in a 31-27 victory. Tagovailoa finished the day with 29 completions in 36 pass attempts for 382 yards, three touchdowns, and a career-best 138.7 pass-efficiency rating — a ridiculously good stat line by any quarterback's standard, but even more impressive coming from a player whose season (and potentially his career) hung in the balance as a result of frightening injuries in weeks three and four.

How good was Tua on Sunday against the Lions? So good, he did something Dolphins Hall of Fame legend Dan Marino never accomplished in his 17-season career.

Tua became the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for more than 350 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a game, all while completing an astounding 80-plus percent of his throws.
The Dolphins are now a 5-3 football team. Not bad a bad spot to be at the midway point of any season, but even more impressive with context added that Miami is 5-0 in games Tagovailoa finishes. The only three losses in Miami's season came in games Tua left early or missed while recovering from concussions earlier in the year.  It's not hard to point out the most glaring difference in Miami's five wins and three losses this season — the quarterback. Entering the backstretch of the season, Tagovailoa has performed like a legitimate MVP candidate, leading the league in some of the most important passing statistics.

In its truest sense, the Most Valuable Player award should go to the player most responsible for a team's success, or in his absence, its failure. If the award is based on such criteria, good luck to this year's voters in finding a better example of a player more vital to his team's outcome than Tua has been through eight games.
Thanks to the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots, Miami is once again tied for second place in the AFC East, and right back in solid standing for a Wild Card berth. With games against the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans next up on the schedule, the Dolphins stand a great chance to enter December in the envious position of controlling their own playoff destiny.

Most of all, Miami's destiny is yoked to the arm of its quarterback, Tagovailoa, and his health. No player in the NFL has proven to be more valuable thus far.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
TikTok Cop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation