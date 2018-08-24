Miami Dolphins Ranked NFL's Second Least Exciting Team

On September 9, the Miami Dolphins will open their season with a home game against former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans. The matchup will also mark the return of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2016.
The NFL is back, and that's exciting! But according to a recent list on MSN/Yardbarker, it's not superexciting for Dolphins fans, specifically because the Fins are one of the least exciting teams in the NFL.
The not-so-positive article places the Dolphins ahead of only the Buffalo Bills in terms of excitement factor heading into the 2018-19 season. None of the reasons why they Dolphins rank so low on the list is necessarily news to fans, but it feels more hurtful when someone else reminds us of them:
If anything should prevent quarterback Ryan Tannehill from suiting up, the much-maligned Brock Osweiler is the next man up. That in itself would be downright scary. On top of that head-scratching signing, the team traded away its best receiver while signing the oft-injured Danny Amendola. Also gone is defensive tackle Ndumakong Suh. We like the addition of running back Frank Gore, but at 35 he is no spring chicken. Furthermore, head coach Adam Gase is already considered to be on the hot seat and it is not even September.
It's tough to argue with the fact that the Dolphins lost quite a bit of star power and, thus, much of their national intrigue. But the Fins do still have their fair share of interesting playmakers who could make a splash this season.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins are stacked with speedy wide receivers such as Kenny Still, Jakeem Grant, and Albert Wilson; a shifty running back in Kenyan Drake; and an up-and-coming Gronkowski-like tight-end, Mike Gesicki.
Looking around the NFL, though, it's easy to see how a non-Miami homer wouldn't find this Dolphins squad interesting. The roster is vanilla compared to all of the flavors around the league. There isn't a huge story line that sticks out beyond Tannehill's and Gase's jobs being in serious jeopardy if the Fins fail this season.
So it's no wonder the Dolphins don't rank high on an objective list of the most exciting teams in the league. There's one thing that would quickly move Miami up lists such as these, though: winning more football games.
Winning solves a lot of problems, especially general apathy, which is the narrative surrounding the Dolphins not only locally but also nationally as the season kicks off.
