Miami Dolphins Ranked NFL's Second Least Exciting Team

On September 9, the Miami Dolphins will open their season with a home game against former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans. The matchup will also mark the return of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2016.

The NFL is back, and that's exciting! But according to a recent list on MSN/Yardbarker, it's not superexciting for Dolphins fans, specifically because the Fins are one of the least exciting teams in the NFL.

The not-so-positive article places the Dolphins ahead of only the Buffalo Bills in terms of excitement factor heading into the 2018-19 season. None of the reasons why they Dolphins rank so low on the list is necessarily news to fans, but it feels more hurtful when someone else reminds us of them:

