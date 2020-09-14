 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Derek Rivers of the New England Patriots sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at Gillette Stadium.EXPAND
Derek Rivers of the New England Patriots sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at Gillette Stadium.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty

Dolphins Fans Are Calling for Tua to Play After Fitzpatrick Stinks in Season Opener

Ryan Yousefi | September 14, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

The Miami Dolphins are back playing football, and they're still terrible at it. In a way, their uninspiring 21-11 loss to the new-look New England Patriots yesterday was a service to the community.

The Dolphins losing a football game is the greatest sense of normalcy we've experienced in 2020. These days, it's actually comforting to know the more things change, the more they stay the same.

So for that, thank you, Miami Dolphins?

Related Stories

While quarterback Tua Tagavailoa, the most promising thing going for the Dolphins, watched from the sidelines, the man he backs up, Ryan Fitzpatrick, stunk up Gillette Stadium in the Patriots' home opener. The story of the game was Fitzpatrick throwing three interceptions, including one in the Patriots' end zone that sealed the loss with less than two minutes left.

The Dolphins had three timeouts when Fitzpatrick dropped back for that one. They could have kicked a field goal after an incompletion. Instead, *mega-fart sounds*.

Last season, Dolphins fans were pretty much OK watching "Fitzmagic" running around in circles and throwing interceptions. After getting a taste of what Josh Rosen could do midseason, nobody was calling for Fitzpatrick to be benched.

This season, there are already rumblings that it may be Tua Time. If the Dolphins are going to be terrible in a season that's not even guaranteed to finish, it only makes sense that they consider throwing in the hyped-up rookie quarterback sooner rather than later.

No matter what fans might prefer, it's extremely unlikely the Dolphins will switch to Tua next week. If anything was learned from week one, it was that the Dolphins lack playmakers just about everywhere on the field, and the quarterback — whoever he is — will be set up for failure until the team fixes some issues.

Factor in that Tua is still recovering from a serious hip injury, and it's unlikely now is the time to turn the page. It's a long season, and being smart with the team's most valuable asset is likely the way the Dolphins will go.

The fans won't stop asking for Tua, though. They've lived that week one game for the past 20 years. Any change would be welcome. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.