Dolphins Fans Are Calling for Tua to Play After Fitzpatrick Stinks in Season Opener

The Miami Dolphins are back playing football, and they're still terrible at it. In a way, their uninspiring 21-11 loss to the new-look New England Patriots yesterday was a service to the community.

The Dolphins losing a football game is the greatest sense of normalcy we've experienced in 2020. These days, it's actually comforting to know the more things change, the more they stay the same.

So for that, thank you, Miami Dolphins?

While quarterback Tua Tagavailoa, the most promising thing going for the Dolphins, watched from the sidelines, the man he backs up, Ryan Fitzpatrick, stunk up Gillette Stadium in the Patriots' home opener. The story of the game was Fitzpatrick throwing three interceptions, including one in the Patriots' end zone that sealed the loss with less than two minutes left.

The Dolphins had three timeouts when Fitzpatrick dropped back for that one. They could have kicked a field goal after an incompletion. Instead, *mega-fart sounds*.

Ryan Fitzpatrick with a game-sealing 3rd INT of the day... #Patriots will hold on and win this one. pic.twitter.com/sGv1IZiDRu — CTB (@catchtheblitz) September 13, 2020

Last season, Dolphins fans were pretty much OK watching "Fitzmagic" running around in circles and throwing interceptions. After getting a taste of what Josh Rosen could do midseason, nobody was calling for Fitzpatrick to be benched.

This season, there are already rumblings that it may be Tua Time. If the Dolphins are going to be terrible in a season that's not even guaranteed to finish, it only makes sense that they consider throwing in the hyped-up rookie quarterback sooner rather than later.

A preview of our conversation here, ft. "When will it be Tua Time?" pic.twitter.com/AJbUUidG3h — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) September 14, 2020

You have the 16 year guy from Harvard because you don’t want the star rookie to make that mistake — Jonathan Keller (@JKeller5) September 13, 2020

How many games will the @MiamiDolphins lose in a row before they finally start @Tua - If this guy is the future of the franchise, he should start ASAP. #MIAvsNE — DJ Mike Bills (@djmikebills) September 13, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa starter for week 2.

I don't care about the "be careful with your franchise QB".

Dolphins need to see start stablishing their future right now. — Aarón Moya (@aaron_maverick) September 13, 2020

I know most people say we won’t see Tua till late in the yr but if Flores says they play the the guy who gives them the best chance to win how long can they leave Fitz in? He threw 3 picks today. How many games can Fitz have with +ints before Flores HAS to go Tua? #BrawlNetwork — David Gregg (@2187sports) September 13, 2020

No matter what fans might prefer, it's extremely unlikely the Dolphins will switch to Tua next week. If anything was learned from week one, it was that the Dolphins lack playmakers just about everywhere on the field, and the quarterback — whoever he is — will be set up for failure until the team fixes some issues.

Factor in that Tua is still recovering from a serious hip injury, and it's unlikely now is the time to turn the page. It's a long season, and being smart with the team's most valuable asset is likely the way the Dolphins will go.

The fans won't stop asking for Tua, though. They've lived that week one game for the past 20 years. Any change would be welcome.