Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Dolphins Fans Boo Their Own Team During Third Consecutive Loss

October 4, 2021 9:00AM

The Dolphins played so poorly that their own fans booed them into the tunnel at halftime.
The Dolphins played so poorly that their own fans booed them into the tunnel at halftime. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for the Miami Dolphins, they go out and lay a stinker against a football team that has yet to win a game this season.

It's just one of those seasons, Dolphins fans. And by one of those seasons, we actually mean a typical one.

Coming into Sunday's game against the 0-3 Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins were in desperate need of a win. After all, it had only been seven days since the team made one of the worst play calls in NFL history

Instead, the Dolphins played so poorly that their own fans booed them into the tunnel at halftime.

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


The Dolphins eventually lost to the Colts 27-17, but few fans stuck around that long, most having departed midway through the fourth quarter.

And rightfully so. Dolphins fans deserve better. They were treated to a heaping plate of disappointment — the same meal they've been digesting on Sundays for the past 20 years.
If you didn't witness Sunday's debacle, you can get yourself up to speed on the effort Miami brought to the field by watching the play below. All that is missing is circus music.

These are your 2021 Miami Dolphins.
Yeah. That pretty much sums it up: Jacoby Brissett running for his life — backward, as in toward the Colts' end zone — then fumbling for what led to a game-sealing score. Absolutely amateur-hour stuff.

The loss drops Miami to 1-3 this season, the team's third consecutive defeat since beating New England in the season opener.

A playoff appearance seems far-fetched. At this point, we'd all settle for some competent football viewing each Sunday. That would be a nice start. 
Unfortunately, the Dolphins draw a matchup with the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady next weekend.

We won't be holding our breath — or our boos. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Drag 'n Tag

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation