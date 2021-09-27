Support Us

Dolphins Make One of the Worst Play Calls in NFL History

September 27, 2021

Making NFL history isn't always a good thing.
For 20 minutes, things were going so well for the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders: Linebacker Elandon Roberts returned an interception for a touchdown to start the scoring, then Malcolm Brown rumbled 24 yards for a TD to make it 14-0 early in the first quarter.

It appeared to be a new day for a Dolphins team badly in need of positive vibes coming off a 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

And then this happened. Whatever this is. Take a look at this, then we'll discuss this.
The Miami Dolphins — up 14-0 in the first quarter — decided that the best way to begin a drive from their own one-yard-line was to throw a wide receiver screen to the far side of the field to a rookie who had no blockers within five yards of him.

Predictably, it didn't go well: Raiders scored a two-point safety. Also predictable? Everyone was utterly confused. Most predictable? The self-inflicted change of momentum in the game led to the Las Vegas Raiders scoring 25 unanswered points en route to a 31-28 overtime Dolphins loss.

Without that play, Dolphins might've won 25-23 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Obviously, Dolphins fans, and the rest of the internet, were left dumbfounded by one of the worst play calls in NFL history.

A play so bad, it has literally never happened before.
The Dolphins are now 1-2, but it already feels like they lost their last ten games. With Tua Tagovailoa out with broken ribs and an offensive line that seems unable to block its way out of a paper bag, there's little reason to believe Miami is anything but the same old Dolphins this year.

Next week, they'll get a chance to prove us wrong against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sure, we made NFL history, but a win would be nice. 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
