 Miami Dolphins Fall to Buffalo Bills in AFC East Title Bout | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Dolphins Blow Fourth-Quarter Lead and AFC East Title in Loss to Bills

An all-too-familiar tale played out Sunday night in the Dolphins' end-of-season loss to the Bills.
January 8, 2024
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills pushes through the line during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 7, 2024.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills pushes through the line during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 7, 2024. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images
Share this:
After 16 games of ups and downs in the Miami Dolphins' saga, what better way to decide the winner of the AFC East than the NFL's final Sunday Night Football showdown of the regular season? It seemed like a fitting venue for a grudge match between two teams that had a rollercoaster ride toward the playoffs, in which they wavered from looking dominant to flat-footed and far from Super Bowl-contending teams.

And the winner is — not the Dolphins! With the division title on the line, Miami blew another fourth-quarter lead in a heartbreaking 21-14 loss to Buffalo.

The Dolphins' late-season tumble and crumble played out exactly how many longtime fans feared, as Miami dropped games against the Ravens and Bills to close the season.

The collapse means Miami must face the Kansas City Chiefs on Wild Card weekend and for the 15th consecutive season, has failed to win the AFC East.

How It Happened

After a first quarter that featured three combined interceptions by both teams, including two from Bills quarterback Josh Allen that occurred in the end zone, Miami notched the first points on the scoreboard with a 26-yard touchdown sprint by running back De'Von Achane.

With league-leading scorer Raheem Mostert out with a foot injury, it was nice that the Dolphins could rely on a rusher who's apt to become a candidate for best running back in the NFL in a few years' time.

The fun was short-lived, as Buffalo answered moments later with what anyone would deem an absolute fluke and possibly the doing of the Curse of the Tequesta that haunts Hard Rock Stadium. A deflected pass and a lucky bounce portended rough waters ahead for Miami. Describing the play in further detail wouldn't do it justice, so be sure to look at this nonsense below and try to argue some preternatural force isn't working against the Dolphins.
The Dolphins would bite back before the end of the half on a crucial 3rd and 1, three-yard touchdown reception by Tyreek Hill. In true Cheetah fashion, the celebration — a backflip — eclipsed the excitement of the actual play.

After the week Hill has had — one that featured a two-alarm fire at his home — it's a safe bet he will lead the storyline of this week's HBO Hard Knocks.
The third quarter, while eventful and stressful, was a scoreless one. Miami ran just four plays on offense, and Buffalo marched down the field, but the Dolphins defense would take the ball away and stop drives at just the right time to keep the 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The beginning of the fourth quarter saw the Dolphins' luck run out. Following an error-filled offensive possession, Miami was forced to punt, which did not end well.

Deonte Harty took the ball 95 yards to the house, tying the game 14-14 with the Bills' longest punt-return TD ever.

Oh, the humanity!
Not long after, the Bills scored again on a two-yard Josh Allen touchdown pass, giving Buffalo a late 21-14 lead. The final dagger to the heart of the Dolphins' AFC East title hopes came on an interception by Tua that allowed the Bills to run out the clock.

New season. New team. Same ol' Dolphins.

What's Next: Miami vs. Kansas City

The loss means Miami heads to Kansas City as the AFC sixth seed to face the Chiefs. This will be the Dolphins' sixth postseason appearance in 23 years, though they haven't won a playoff game since 2000.

A road playoff game against the defending Super Bowl champions is not exactly what everyone had in mind when the Dolphins were atop the AFC a few short weeks ago, but such is life, we suppose. Or at least life as a Dolphins supporter.

The team now faces a daunting path to the Super Bowl, filled with road games against higher seeds. If Miami manages a win against the Chiefs, and the Bills knock out the Steelers on Wild Card weekend, the Dolphins will have to face the top-seed Ravens. This week — rather than hosting a game in Miami, they'll brave frigid conditions and possibly snow on Saturday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

That seems like a fair punishment for how they've played as of late.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending

Major I-95 Closures Loom in Miami as Bridge Construction Moves Forward

Traffic

Major I-95 Closures Loom in Miami as Bridge Construction Moves Forward

By Izzy Kapnick
Fire in the Sky: NWS Releases Damage Report on Fort Lauderdale Tornado

Weather

Fire in the Sky: NWS Releases Damage Report on Fort Lauderdale Tornado

By Izzy Kapnick
Miami-Dade Cop Won't Face Charges for Hotel Raid Shooting Near Small Children

Police

Miami-Dade Cop Won't Face Charges for Hotel Raid Shooting Near Small Children

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Creeps onto List of Most Cockroach-Infested Cities

Animals

Miami Creeps onto List of Most Cockroach-Infested Cities

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation