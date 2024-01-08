Dolphins Blow Fourth-Quarter Lead and AFC East Title in Loss to Bills

How It Happened

What's Next: Miami vs. Kansas City



After 16 games of ups and downs in the Miami Dolphins' saga, what better way to decide the winner of the AFC East than the NFL's final Sunday Night Football showdown of the regular season? It seemed like a fitting venue for a grudge match between two teams that had a rollercoaster ride toward the playoffs, in which they wavered from looking dominant to flat-footed and far from Super Bowl-contending teams.And the winner is —the Dolphins! With the division title on the line, Miami blew another fourth-quarter lead in a heartbreaking 21-14 loss to Buffalo.The Dolphins' late-season tumble and crumble played out exactly how many longtime fans feared, as Miami dropped games against the Ravens and Bills to close the season.The collapse means Miami must face the Kansas City Chiefs on Wild Card weekend and for the 15th consecutive season, has failed to win the AFC East.After a first quarter that featured three combined interceptions by both teams, including two from Bills quarterback Josh Allen that occurred in the end zone, Miami notched the first points on the scoreboard with a 26-yard touchdown sprint by running back De'Von Achane.With league-leading scorer Raheem Mostert out with a foot injury, it was nice that the Dolphins could rely on a rusher who's apt to become a candidate for best running back in the NFL in a few years' time.The fun was short-lived, as Buffalo answered moments later with what anyone would deem an absolute fluke and possibly the doing of the Curse of the Tequesta that haunts Hard Rock Stadium. A deflected pass and a lucky bounce portended rough waters ahead for Miami. Describing the play in further detail wouldn't do it justice, so be sure to look at this nonsense below and try to argue some preternatural force isn't working against the Dolphins.The Dolphins would bite back before the end of the half on a crucial 3rd and 1, three-yard touchdown reception by Tyreek Hill. In true Cheetah fashion, the celebration — a backflip — eclipsed the excitement of the actual play.After the week Hill has had — one that featured a two-alarm fire at his home — it's a safe bet he will lead the storyline of this week's HBOThe third quarter, while eventful and stressful, was a scoreless one. Miami ran just four plays on offense, and Buffalo marched down the field, but the Dolphins defense would take the ball away and stop drives at just the right time to keep the 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The beginning of the fourth quarter saw the Dolphins' luck run out. Following an error-filled offensive possession, Miami was forced to punt, which did not end well.Deonte Harty took the ball 95 yards to the house, tying the game 14-14 with the Bills' longest punt-return TD ever.Not long after, the Bills scored again on a two-yard Josh Allen touchdown pass, giving Buffalo a late 21-14 lead. The final dagger to the heart of the Dolphins' AFC East title hopes came on an interception by Tua that allowed the Bills to run out the clock.New season. New team. Same ol' Dolphins.The loss means Miami heads to Kansas City as the AFC sixth seed to face the Chiefs. This will be the Dolphins' sixth postseason appearance in 23 years, though they haven't won a playoff game since 2000.A road playoff game against the defending Super Bowl champions is not exactly what everyone had in mind when the Dolphins were atop the AFC a few short weeks ago, but such is life, we suppose. Or at least life as a Dolphins supporter.The team now faces a daunting path to the Super Bowl, filled with road games against higher seeds. If Miami manages a win against the Chiefs, and the Bills knock out the Steelers on Wild Card weekend, the Dolphins will have to face the top-seed Ravens. This week — rather than hosting a game in Miami, they'll brave frigid conditions and possibly snow on Saturday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.That seems like a fair punishment for how they've played as of late.