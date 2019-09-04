 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Moishe Mana at a party during Art Basel Miami Beach 2017.EXPAND
Moishe Mana at a party during Art Basel Miami Beach 2017.
Photo by Romain Maurice / Getty Images for InList

Miami Billionaire Wants to Demolish Historic Home to Build Big Dumb Mansion

Jerry Iannelli | September 4, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

The property at 420 Hibiscus Drive — just off the MacArthur Causeway on the 0.1-percenter playground that is Hibiscus Island — was built in 1937. Compared to other Florida buildings, that might as well be the stone age: The building is apparently so old that it's been deemed "architecturally significant" by the Miami Beach government.

So, naturally, a billionaire wants to bulldoze the place. According to public filings first published by the real-estate blog The Next Miami yesterday, superdeveloper Moishe Mana — who owns some of the most prominent real estate in town — wants to plow over the existing structure on Hibiscus Drive and build himself a stupidly ornate new home.

According to city records, Mana wants to demolish the historic residence in order to build some sort of modern, boxy, glass monstrosity that, importantly, would actually break local zoning laws. Mana wants his little palace to stretch 28 feet tall — four feet more than Miami Beach zoning codes even allow. His estate would also have three floors, a bayfront infinity pool, a water-lily pond, a glass atrium, a spa and steam room, a double-height walk-in closet, an entire escalator, and a goddamn glass elevator.

Design renderings of the proposed new constructionEXPAND
Design renderings of the proposed new construction
City of Miami Beach

Related Stories

Design renderings of the proposed new constructionEXPAND
Design renderings of the proposed new construction
City of Miami Beach

The existing home, which to 99.9 percent of the planet would look like a palace, is somehow not nice enough for Mana. The house looks like this, according to records submitted to the city:

420 Hibiscus DriveEXPAND
420 Hibiscus Drive
City of Miami Beach

Mana emigrated from Israel to the New York area, got rich by founding a shipping company, and now is debatably one of the three or four most prominent landowners in all of Miami. He owns vast tracts of the entire Wynwood neighborhood and plans to destroy everything cool there build a gigantic "micro-city" and office park designed to attract Latin-American and Asian businesspeople to the area.

Mana is also now buying up large tracts of land in the rapidly gentrifying downtown area. He seemingly cannot be stopped. Over the course of the last few years alone, local Wynwood officials have blasted Mana for using "bait and switch" negotiating tactics with city board members — and he's even been sued by a local contractor who said Mana had stiffed him out of $500,000 and was using "Trump tactics" to avoid paying the money. (The case was eventually settled out of court in 2017.) But god forbid a billionaire live in a substandard palace!

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >