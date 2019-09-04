Miami Billionaire Wants to Demolish Historic Home to Build Big Dumb Mansion

The property at 420 Hibiscus Drive — just off the MacArthur Causeway on the 0.1-percenter playground that is Hibiscus Island — was built in 1937. Compared to other Florida buildings, that might as well be the stone age: The building is apparently so old that it's been deemed "architecturally significant" by the Miami Beach government.

So, naturally, a billionaire wants to bulldoze the place. According to public filings first published by the real-estate blog The Next Miami yesterday, superdeveloper Moishe Mana — who owns some of the most prominent real estate in town — wants to plow over the existing structure on Hibiscus Drive and build himself a stupidly ornate new home.



According to city records, Mana wants to demolish the historic residence in order to build some sort of modern, boxy, glass monstrosity that, importantly, would actually break local zoning laws. Mana wants his little palace to stretch 28 feet tall — four feet more than Miami Beach zoning codes even allow. His estate would also have three floors, a bayfront infinity pool, a water-lily pond, a glass atrium, a spa and steam room, a double-height walk-in closet, an entire escalator, and a goddamn glass elevator.

EXPAND Design renderings of the proposed new construction City of Miami Beach

The existing home, which to 99.9 percent of the planet would look like a palace, is somehow not nice enough for Mana. The house looks like this, according to records submitted to the city:

EXPAND 420 Hibiscus Drive City of Miami Beach

Mana emigrated from Israel to the New York area, got rich by founding a shipping company, and now is debatably one of the three or four most prominent landowners in all of Miami. He owns vast tracts of the entire Wynwood neighborhood and plans to destroy everything cool there build a gigantic "micro-city" and office park designed to attract Latin-American and Asian businesspeople to the area.

Mana is also now buying up large tracts of land in the rapidly gentrifying downtown area. He seemingly cannot be stopped. Over the course of the last few years alone, local Wynwood officials have blasted Mana for using "bait and switch" negotiating tactics with city board members — and he's even been sued by a local contractor who said Mana had stiffed him out of $500,000 and was using "Trump tactics" to avoid paying the money. (The case was eventually settled out of court in 2017.) But god forbid a billionaire live in a substandard palace!