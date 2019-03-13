Miami Beach, Surfside Consider Banning Sunscreens Harmful to Coral Reefs

Last month, Key West became the second locale in the country to ban sunscreens containing chemicals believed to harm coral reefs. Now, officials in Miami Beach and Surfside are considering passing bans of their own.

During their meeting today, Beach commissioners will consider prohibiting the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone or octinoxate beginning in 2021. Researchers say the two chemicals can cause bleaching, deformities, and death in coral. They are used in many top sunscreen products — one survey found oxybenzone in two-thirds of them — but reef-friendlier alternatives are available.

"Yes, we are the Sunshine State, and yes, people need to protect themselves from the sun by using UV-type products," says Commissioner Michael Góngora, who proposed the ban. "But this is one of nine types of products approved by the FDA, and if there are products that are not harmful to the environment and to humans, I thought that we should move in that direction."