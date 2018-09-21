Miami Beach Police Employee Charged With Falsifying Public Records After Hiding Evidence

It seems pretty common that Miami-area cops mishandle evidence and critical police property. Mere days after a group of Miami Police Department civilian employees were fired for driving away with property stored in evidence lockers, a City of Miami Beach worker, Jason Bruder, was hit today with nine misdemeanor charges of falsifying public records. Charging documents from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office say Bruder was caught falsifying lists of items in a crime scene squad "evidence cabinet log" in nine instances.

A police spokesperson says the charges involved "neither narcotics nor money."

MBPD first suspended Bruder, a 13-year civilian employee of the department, July 15. As a crime scene technician, he was tasked with collecting fingerprints and forensic evidence from crime scenes. MBPD issued a release in July announcing Bruder had been suspended with pay after he was caught keeping evidence inside special lockers that only he could access. The department said in July that it was trying to figure out if Bruder had any tainted cases — but police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said it was unlikely the evidence had left police headquarters.