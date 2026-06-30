Miami Beach developer at center of Kushner Albania controversy

A Miami Beach developer with luxury homes in South Florida is at the center of a growing controversy surrounding Jared Kushner's proposed Albania resort.

A waterfront mansion on Miami Beach’s exclusive Flamingo Drive seems an unlikely place to become the headquarters of one of the Balkans’ most contentious real estate battles.

But according to a sweeping investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), that’s exactly where Albanian developer Artur Shehu directed a yearslong effort to acquire coastal land in his native country — property that now forms the foundation of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s proposed $1.4 billion luxury resort in Albania.

Now Shehu, who owns multimillion-dollar homes in both Miami Beach and North Bay Village and operates a Florida-based real estate business, finds himself at the center of a growing international controversy involving disputed land deals, organized crime allegations, and an Albanian anti-corruption investigation.

The latest scrutiny comes after the Daily Beast reported that Albanian prosecutors are examining allegations surrounding the land assembled for Kushner’s planned resort on the Adriatic coast. Neither Kushner nor Ivanka Trump has been accused of wrongdoing, and there is no indication they are targets of the investigation. Their development firm has said it conducted extensive due diligence before pursuing the project.

Catch up on the latest Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for a recap on politics, dining, culture, music and more

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Sports

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

For South Floridians, however, one of the central figures in the controversy has been living much closer to home.

From Miami Beach to the Albanian Riviera

Property records show Shehu owns a waterfront home at 2637 Flamingo Drive in Miami Beach, along one of the city’s most exclusive residential streets. He also owns a residence in North Bay Village at 1510 South Treasure Drive (currently listed for rent at $21,000 per month).

According to OCCRP, investigators believe Shehu directed the acquisition of thousands of acres of Albanian coastal property while living in South Florida, gradually assembling one of the country’s largest private land portfolios.

advertisement advertisement

That land would later become critical to Kushner’s plans to transform the protected Albanian coastline into a sprawling luxury resort destination.

OCCRP reported that Shehu spent years purchasing disputed property claims from villagers, often through complex legal arrangements that critics say exploited Albania’s chaotic post-communist property system. Many residents argue that land that had belonged to their families for generations was improperly transferred into private hands before being sold for development.

The dispute eventually sparked nationwide protests in Albania, where demonstrators accused the government of favoring politically connected developers over local communities. Flamingos became a symbol of the movement after environmentalists warned the project threatened sensitive coastal habitat.

Shehu has maintained business operations in South Florida as well.

advertisement

Corporate records show he controls Adhenis, a real estate company operating through a Florida limited liability company while developing projects in Albania.

The company has marketed residential and commercial developments in the Balkan nation, reflecting Shehu’s dual presence in South Florida and southeastern Europe.

New Times attempted to reach Shehu through multiple phone numbers associated with him, but was unsuccessful. He also did not respond to an emailed request for comment by the time of publication.

Organized crime allegations

advertisement advertisement

Shehu has long denied allegations tying him to organized crime.

According to OCCRP, Italian authorities previously investigated Shehu over alleged connections to drug trafficking and organized crime networks but never charged him, concluding they lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute.

The reporting also describes Albanian prosecutors examining financial transactions and land acquisitions connected to the coastal development project. The investigation does not accuse Kushner, Ivanka Trump, or their investment firm of criminal wrongdoing.

Shehu has denied engaging in illegal activity. Through attorneys, he has maintained that his property acquisitions complied with Albanian law.

advertisement

Kushner’s Albania gamble

The controversy has cast new attention on one of the Trump family’s largest international business ventures since leaving the White House.

Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, announced plans to develop a luxury resort on Albania’s Sazan Island and the nearby Zvërnec peninsula after receiving preliminary approval from the Albanian government.

The project has drawn criticism from environmental advocates, historians, and residents, who argue the development threatens protected ecosystems and benefits politically connected investors.

Now, with Albanian authorities investigating aspects of the land assembly behind the project, attention has shifted to the Miami-based developer who quietly spent years acquiring the property from his homes along Biscayne Bay.